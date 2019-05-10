What's moving markets today: May 10, 2019By CNN Business
Christine Romans: Why stocks aren’t in a free fall
From CNN Business' Christine Romans
The biggest question I am getting this morning is “Why aren’t global stock markets in free fall” now that the United States has made good on its tariff threat?
It’s a good question. These next days are crucial. The benchmark Standard and Poor’s 500 has been down four days in a row and futures are indicated lower again today, but the index is still relatively close to record highs.
Markets are still hoping for a resolution and seem to believe the president has a lot more leverage to get the Chinese back to their earlier promises.
That leverage: even more Chinese goods to tax. The president Thursday and again this morning said the “paperwork” has begun to slap 25% tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods.
But I would call market stability here tenuous. Talks begin again at 9 am in Washington and it is unclear whether either side will budge. And the president is tweeting this morning his support for tariffs over a trade deal. Unclear if that is a negotiating ploy, or he is paving the way for the reality after talks break down for good.
Buckle up: New tariffs have kicked in
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
It's happening. The trade war between the world's two largest economies is escalating again, after the US hit China with higher tariffs and Beijing pledged to retaliate.
The Trump administration raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25% at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday.
Investors have been preoccupied with the trade fight all week, though the immediate market reaction was mixed.
- Having started the day in positive territory, Japan's Nikkei Index closed down about 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3% and the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.8%.
- European markets opened higher, with Britain's FTSE index up 0.7%, while US stock futures point lower.
- The S&P 500 is set to open down nearly 0.2%. The Nasdaq and Dow are poised to drop 0.1%.
All eyes will be on Washington as day two of trade talks with Beijing unfolds, and investors try to determine the path forward.
The first day of discussions did little to settle markets. The Dow closed down 0.5% on Thursday. The S&P 500 shed 0.3%, and the Nasdaq declined 0.4%.
Uber's finally going public today
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Trade could take some attention off of Uber's Wall Street debut, billed as the year's most-hyped IPO.
The company will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange today with the ticker UBER.
The company priced its IPO at $45 a share yesterday. That's at the low end of its original proposed price range of between $44 and $50 a share.
Still, the company will raise $8.1 billion and will rank among the largest US public offerings ever.
Uber has a tough road ahead. It needs to prove that it won't go the same way as competitor Lyft (LYFT), whose shares have plummeted since its own IPO in late March.