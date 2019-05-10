The biggest question I am getting this morning is “Why aren’t global stock markets in free fall” now that the United States has made good on its tariff threat?

It’s a good question. These next days are crucial. The benchmark Standard and Poor’s 500 has been down four days in a row and futures are indicated lower again today, but the index is still relatively close to record highs.

Markets are still hoping for a resolution and seem to believe the president has a lot more leverage to get the Chinese back to their earlier promises.

That leverage: even more Chinese goods to tax. The president Thursday and again this morning said the “paperwork” has begun to slap 25% tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods.

But I would call market stability here tenuous. Talks begin again at 9 am in Washington and it is unclear whether either side will budge. And the president is tweeting this morning his support for tariffs over a trade deal. Unclear if that is a negotiating ploy, or he is paving the way for the reality after talks break down for good.