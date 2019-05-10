Uber's massive IPO, by the numbers

Shares in Thyssenkrupp spiked by more than 17% in Frankfurt on Friday after the German conglomerate dropped plans to split in two.

Thyssenkrupp said it would abandon the planned separation after discussions with the European Commission made clear that the German company would not be allowed to spin off its steel business into a joint venture with India's Tata Steel.

"The economic downturn and its effects on business development and the current capital market environment have led to the separation not being able to be realized as planned," the company said in a statement.

Instead, Thyssenkrupp said it would seek to slim down its structure and strengthen its capital base. It also plans to spin off its elevator business.