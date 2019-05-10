Uber's co-founder didn't get to ring the opening bell. He'll still be really rich

Travis Kalanick, Uber's co-founder and former CEO, was not part of the group of insiders that got to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the company made its Wall Street debut.

More than anyone else, Travis Kalanick built Uber (UBER) into a global force through a mix of aggressive fundraising and a take-no-prisoners approach to growth.

But Kalanick was ultimately ousted from his role as CEO in June 2017 after a series of PR crises at the company. He later clashed with members of Uber's board.

At Uber's IPO price, Kalanick's remaining stake in the company is worth $5.3 billion.

While Kalanick wasn't ringing the bell, he was still at the stock exchange. He watched the Uber festivities from the gallery, not the floor, leaving about an hour after markets started trading.