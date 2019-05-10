What's moving markets today: Uber IPO and tariffsBy CNN Business
Uber's co-founder didn't get to ring the opening bell. He'll still be really rich
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Travis Kalanick, Uber's co-founder and former CEO, was not part of the group of insiders that got to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the company made its Wall Street debut.
More than anyone else, Travis Kalanick built Uber (UBER) into a global force through a mix of aggressive fundraising and a take-no-prisoners approach to growth.
But Kalanick was ultimately ousted from his role as CEO in June 2017 after a series of PR crises at the company. He later clashed with members of Uber's board.
At Uber's IPO price, Kalanick's remaining stake in the company is worth $5.3 billion.
While Kalanick wasn't ringing the bell, he was still at the stock exchange. He watched the Uber festivities from the gallery, not the floor, leaving about an hour after markets started trading.
Stocks open lower as new tariffs on Chinese imports hit
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
US stocks dropped at the open after additional tariffs on Chinese import goods climbed to 25% from 10% just after midnight.
Lyft (LYFT) rose 2.2% at the open, as investors are awaiting Uber’s first trade today. Uber (UBER) priced its IPO at $45 per share on Thursday.
Shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (JD) rallied 9.6%, after the company reported better than expected earnings.
Uber wants to be the 'Amazon of transportation'
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Uber and Lyft may look similar, but their ambitions are different. Lyft wants to be a consumer transportation company; Uber wants to be more like Amazon.
Like Amazon, Uber is trying to branch into a broad range of services. The short list includes ride hailing, meal deliveries, freight shipping and even renting out kitchen space. Uber has explored a wider, and arguably flashier, range of transportation options, including boats, helicopters and flying cars.
To help explain Uber's strategy, the company has repeatedly compared itself to Amazon: "Cars are to us what books are to Amazon," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at one event last February.
A few months later, Khosrowshahi declared that Uber wants to be "the Amazon for transportation."
Here's how Uber's chief competitor has done on Wall Street
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Uber ended up pricing its initial public offering more conservatively than expected in part because of the lackluster reception on Wall Street to its chief US rival, Lyft.
Lyft shares fell below its IPO price on its second day of trading and have continued to tumble since. The stock is now down nearly 25% from the IPO price in late March.
Dow set to open lower as new tariffs set in
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Dow futures are pointing to a lower open on Friday after the United States introduced additional tariffs on Chinese imports.
Stock futures for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all in the red, down around 0.5%. The S&P and Nasdaq have closed lower for the past four days in a row. For the week, the three stock indexes are all down more than 2.5%.
In the latest development in the China-US trade spat, American tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods increased from 10% to 25% at 12:01 am ET on Friday.
Beijing expressed "deep regret over the development" and reiterated that the possibility of retaliatory sanctions.
Uber's massive IPO, by the numbers
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Uber just completed one of the largest technology IPOs ever. Here are the key numbers to know:
- Uber raised $8.1 billion from selling shares in its initial public offering
- The ride-hailing company was valued at $82 billion in its IPO
- Uber reported a staggering net loss of $1.8 billion in 2018
- It posted revenue of $11.3 billion for the year
Thyssenkrupp shares pop after strategic shift
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Shares in Thyssenkrupp spiked by more than 17% in Frankfurt on Friday after the German conglomerate dropped plans to split in two.
Thyssenkrupp said it would abandon the planned separation after discussions with the European Commission made clear that the German company would not be allowed to spin off its steel business into a joint venture with India's Tata Steel.
"The economic downturn and its effects on business development and the current capital market environment have led to the separation not being able to be realized as planned," the company said in a statement.
Instead, Thyssenkrupp said it would seek to slim down its structure and strengthen its capital base. It also plans to spin off its elevator business.
Even with the big jump posted on Friday, Thyssenkrupp shares are still down 11% this year.
Thinking of investing in Uber? You may want to take a watch and wait approach
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
It may seem tempting to buy Uber (UBER) today. But take one look at rival Lyft (LYFT) and you'll see why that may not be a great idea.
Lyft is now trading about 25% below its IPO price because of concerns about how much money it is losing, competition with Uber and underwhelming results in its first earnings report since going public.
Average investors should watch and wait when it comes to a buzzy IPO instead of diving on the first few days, recommends Jim Price, lecturer and entrepreneur in residence at the University of Michigan Ross' Zell Lurie Institute. Price's advice:
State-backed funds prop up China's stock market
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Chinese stocks closed higher today, seemingly shrugging off worries over this week's trade escalation between Washington and Beijing.
But resilience may not be the explanation.
State-backed investment funds were buying Chinese stocks, propping up the market, according to a Bloomberg report.
On Monday, the Shanghai Composite dropped 5.6%, its biggest one-day drop since February 2016. It closed up 3.1% today, having dropped 4.5% this week.
Last night, the US hiked tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports.