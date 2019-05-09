What's moving markets today: May 9, 2019By CNN Business
'We let you down:' Intel CEO tells investors
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Intel CEO Bob Swan said he expects the company to only have "single digit" growth for the next three years.
That isn't thrilling investors: Intel's (INTC) stock is down 2.5% in premarket trading.
Swan made the comments in the opening remarks at an investor day Wednesday. He also said that "we let you down and we let ourselves down," in reference to Intel's weak first quarter earnings report from last month.
One in 3 new TVs have Roku in them
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Roku (ROKU) shares are up 8% in premarket trading after it reported strong earnings. which showed growth in streaming entertainment isn't slowing.
The streaming stick manufacturer said its revenue jumped 79% year over year and one in three TVs sold in the first quarter had Roku in them. It also raised its outlook for the rest of the year.
The stock is up 120% for the year with today's premarket surge factored in.
Another strong quarter for Disney
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz and Frank Pallotta
Disney (DIS) shares are set to rise slightly after it announced earnings that beat expectations after markets closed on Wednesday.
Revenue rose to $14.9 billion, a 3% increase compared to a year earlier.
The company's parks, experiences, products division led the way with $6.2 billion in revenue.
The film unit took a 15% hit compared to a year prior, falling to $2.1 billion.
But missing from Disney's second quarter this fiscal year are blockbuster hits like "Black Panther," and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which opened over the holidays. "Avengers: Endgame's" massive windfall also came after the second quarter closed.
The latest figures do include returns from "Captain Marvel," another film in that franchise that has made more than $1.1 billion at the global box office since March.
Read our full earnings recap here.
Here comes Uber's IPO
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Uber will price its shares after US markets close today. It's the final step before the company's highly anticipated Wall Street debut on Friday.
The tech company is expected to price shares in the middle of its range, set between $44 and $50 per share, or even below, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Uber has a tough set of factors to consider when it comes to pricing. Market volatility has shot up, while shares in its competitor Lyft have declined following an IPO in late March.
Stocks continue to slide ahead of US-China trade talks
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
Global stock markets fell today after President Trump renewed his attack on China ahead of trade talks between the two countries.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite shed 1.5%. The Nikkei closed down 0.9% in Tokyo.
Major European indexes also moved lower in early trade. Losses were limited to 0.6% on London's FTSE 100, but Paris' CAC 40 and Frankfurt's DAX suffered steeper declines.
Dow futures were down 0.8%.
Trump slammed China during a rally in Florida on Wednesday, saying he decided to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods because the country had "broke the deal."
The increased tariffs will take effect just after midnight on Friday, the Trump administration confirmed earlier this week.
China said Wednesday that it would retaliate if Washington goes ahead with the tariff increases. A delegation led by the country's top trade negotiator, Liu He, will travel to Washington for the talks on Thursday.