Apple's highly anticipated first retail store in India is getting closer, according to a new report.

Bloomberg says the company has created a "short list of locations" for the store in Mumbai. It will probably be near an iconic location in the city, which follows Apple's playbook of opening retail stores in recognizable spots, including Fifth Avenue in New York City.

A decision could be made in the coming weeks, the report said. India is a fast-growing-growing smartphone market that Apple believes could help its iPhone return to growth.

Apple (AAPL) declined to comment to CNN Business.