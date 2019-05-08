What's moving markets today: May 8, 2019By CNN Business
Apple's first store in India is becoming closer to reality
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Apple's highly anticipated first retail store in India is getting closer, according to a new report.
Bloomberg says the company has created a "short list of locations" for the store in Mumbai. It will probably be near an iconic location in the city, which follows Apple's playbook of opening retail stores in recognizable spots, including Fifth Avenue in New York City.
A decision could be made in the coming weeks, the report said. India is a fast-growing-growing smartphone market that Apple believes could help its iPhone return to growth.
Apple (AAPL) declined to comment to CNN Business.
Asian markets slump again
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
Stock markets across Asia fell again today, as investors got increasingly nervous about the risk of a new US-China trade showdown.
- Japan's Nikkei Index (N225) dropped for the second straight day, shedding around 1.5%
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) and the Shanghai Composite Index (SHCOMP) both closed more than 1% lower.
Chinese stocks have now fallen around 6% so far this week.
"With the trade talks restarting ... we will need to see concrete progress and quickly in order to lift Trump's threat," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.
"Until then, it's hard to see the monsoon clouds hanging over Asia's regional markets clearing."
Today's slide comes on the eve of trade talks in Washington between China and the US.
China's top trade negotiator, Liu He, is leading a delegation heading to the US for talks on Thursday, just days after President Trump said he would raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports.
SALT investment conference kicks off
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital and former White House Communications Director, will host his annual SALT investment conference in Las Vegas Wednesday and Thursday.
He'll join CNN Business anchor Richard Quest on a special extended edition of our live digital show from the NYSE, Markets Now, at 12:45 pm ET Wednesday. (Tune in here.)
Dozens of business leaders will be at SALT discussing markets, strategy and policy. Prominent speakers include Stephen Moore, Nouriel Roubini, Chamath Palihapitiya, Angelo Mozilo, Mark Cuban, and Sean Rad.
Several politicians will speak at SALT as well, including Rudy Giuliani, David Petraeus, Susan Rice, John Kelly and Nikki Haley.
Steve Case, cofounder of AOL and CEO of tech company Revolution, will also appear at SALT — and on Markets Now Wednesday.
He'll talk to CNN Business about Revolution, venture capital, tech regulation and the IPO market.
Lyft reveals billion-dollar loss
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Lyft (LYFT) said yesterday that it lost $1.14 billion in the first three months of the year, primarily due to stock-based compensation and other expenses connected to its IPO.
With those costs excluded, Lyft's net loss for the quarter was $211.5 million, a staggering amount by some standards but roughly on par with the $234 million it lost in the same period a year earlier.
While it mostly kept its losses in line with the previous year, Lyft managed to nearly double revenue. The company posted revenue of $776 million for the quarter, a 95% increase from the year prior.
Despite the steep losses, Lyft CFO Brian Roberts tried to reassure investors that the company sees "a path to profitability" in its core ride-sharing business.
Lyft's stock is flat in premarket trading.