What's moving markets today: May 7, 2019

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is considering an initial public offering for its Asia business that would help reduce the company's massive debt load.

The world's largest brewer said in a press release Tuesday that a minority listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange would help create a regional consumer goods "champion" and open the door to new potential acquisitions.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said the IPO could happen later this year if market conditions are right. A listing, which has been the subject of media reports and speculation, would help reduce debt from its 2016 purchase of SABMiller.