McDonald's is the only stock on the Dow that's up

About an hour into trading, stocks are solidly in the red.

A slightly better than expected JOLTS report for March, recording 7.5 million job openings, didn't help matters.

McDonald's (MCD) is the only stock in the Dow that is in the green, according to Refinitiv. Its shares are 0.2% higher.

Boeing (BA) and Pfizer (PFE) lead the losers in the Dow, falling 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

In the S&P 500, Mylan (MYL) is the biggest loser, down nearly 14%. On the other end of the spectrum, a few companies are hanging on to gains, led by AIG (AIG), which is up 6.5%.