Boom, just like that Sunday's tweet from President Donald Trump reminds investors all over the world that a trade deal with China is not guaranteed .

The backdrop of recent stock market gains has been the assumption a deal would get done. The biggest question until now was whether the Trump administration would accept a weak deal for the sake of a headline win.

But with a Chinese delegation set to meet in Washington this week with US negotiators, the president has pivoted. He's now threatening to jack up existing tariffs and impose huge new ones .

In stock market action, I'll be watching to see how deep the losses are. A 2% decline in US stock indices wouldn't be a surprise given how much stocks have run up this year.

Year-to-date the Dow is up 13.5%, the S&P 500 is up 17% and the Nasdaq is up 22%.

Also, if the president's threats bring more Chinese concessions on structural issues like industrial subsidies for its industries, that is a market positive.