Asian markets and US stock futures dropped sharply after President Donald Trump threatened to further increase tariffs on exports from China.

Trump warned yesterday that he would lift tariffs Friday on a bundle of Chinese goods to 25% from the current 10% threshold and warned he would tax nearly all of Chinese exports to the United States.

China is still planning to participate in trade talks in Washington this week despite the surprise threat.

Here's where US futures stand:

The Dow is down roughly more than 500 points.

The Nasdaq is down nearly 200 points .

. The S&P 500 is down more than 50 points.

Here's a look at Asian markets: