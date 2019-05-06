These stocks are getting hit the hardest today

Stocks have recovered from their initial lows today, but they are still solidly in the red an hour and a half into trading.

Nike (NKE) is the worst performer in the Dow, having dropped 2.9%. Apple (AAPL) and 3M (MMM) are right behind Nike — they are down about 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

In the S&P 500, investment manager Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is faring the worst — down 10.4% — after missing first quarter earnings projections.