What's moving markets today: May 3, 2019

By CNN Business
less than 1 min ago9:37 a.m. ET, May 3, 2019
less than 1 min ago

Stocks start strong after a better-than-expected jobs report

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

US stocks started stronger on Friday, with sentiment boosted by a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

  • The Dow opened 0.5%, or 130 points higher
  • The S&P 500 kicked off 0.5% higher
  • The Nasdaq opened up 0.7%

US Steel (X) is a heavily trafficked stock this morning, climbing 4% at the open. The company announced a $1.2 billion investment in new facilities yesterday.

The biggest gainer in the S&P was consumer products maker Newell Brands (NWL), followed by Monster Beverage Corp (MNST). They were up 8.5% and some 7%, respectively, after reporting earnings.

13 min ago

US registers jobs growth for 100+ months in a row, posts biggest gains since January

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The jobs report shines a light on just how strong the US labor market has been.

April was the 103rd consecutive month of job creation in the country, and unemployment fell to 3.6% -- its lowest since December 1969.

Read our full coverage of the report here.

47 min ago

How the market is reacting to the strong April jobs report

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The jobs report painted a picture of a healthy labor market. Here's how the market reacted:

  • Futures for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained in the green, pointing to stocks opening higher at the open. Futures registered a brief dip before climbing higher.
  • The US dollar, measured by the ICE US Dollar Index, was also stronger, up 0.1% at 98.023. That's the highest level since Monday.
  • The 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed at 2.55%.

16 min ago

What analysts are saying about April's strong job numbers

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Anneken Tappe

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. Here's how analysts are reacting.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda:

The Fed may have been right about the transitory effects we are seeing with inflation. The economy is performing nicely, wages did not go up as much as economists expected, but steady wages could help inflation stabilize in the coming months."

Elise Gould, senior economist at Economic Policy Institute:

Wage growth held steady at 3.2 percent, where it has hovered for the past nine months. That’s higher than much of the recovery, but still below the 3.5 percent level that would be consistent with the Fed’s targets for inflation and long-term potential productivity growth. Hopefully, as employment continues to rise, workers will see a sustained period of stronger wage growth, enabling them to claw back the labor share of corporate sector income that remains weak.

Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics' tweeted this:

58 min ago

US economy adds 263,000 jobs in April. Unemployment rate falls to 3.6%

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in April, another surprisingly strong month of hiring.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since December 1969.

You can read the full story here.

1 hr 7 min ago

Tesla says it's raising even more cash

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

A day after Tesla said it would raise $2.3 billion in stock and debt, the company said Friday it had decided to raise an extra $400 million.

In a new set of regulatory filings Friday morning, the company increased the amount of cash it expects to raise by about 17.5%.

Part of the increase is because of a slightly higher estimated price of the shares being sold. Shares gained 4% in trading Thursday after the initial capital raise was announced.

But Tesla also plans to sell more shares of stock to the public, along with more debt that can be paid off with stock in the future if the share price can hit a certain target.

Tesla's (TSLA) stock was 1% higher in premarket trading.

Read more about CEO Elon Musk's plans here.

2 hr 38 min ago

Dish Network keeps shedding subscribers

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Dish Network (DISH) lost more subscribers than expected.

The company shed 259,000 net subscribers in the first quarter, which includes both its streaming offering Sling and its old-fashioned satellite TV service.

That's a major increase from the same quarter a year ago, when it lost 94,000 subscribers. Analysts expected Dish to lose 242,000 subscribers.

Sling added just 7,000 subscribers, compared to the 91,000 subscribers it added for the first quarter of 2018. CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, owns Sling-competitor DirecTV Now, lost subscribers this quarter.

The stock is flat in premarket trading.

3 hr 10 min ago

What to expect from April's US jobs report

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

The US job market is about as good as it gets, but much longer can that last?

We will find out when government's monthly jobs report is released Friday morning.

Economists polled by Refinitiv are forecasting a healthy but unspectacular 185,000 jobs added in April.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.8%, just a hair above the nearly 50-year low reached last year.

➡️Read here why one analyst said that despite recent strength, the direction of hiring is pointing down and not up.

3 hr 19 min ago

Warren Buffett buys Amazon shares

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Warren Buffett has said for years that "we missed it" on Amazon (AMZN). Not anymore.

Buffett revealed on Thursday that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) has been buying Amazon shares, noting that the details will be disclosed in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission later this month.

"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon," Buffett told CNBC, referring to investment managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs.

Read more here.