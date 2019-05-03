What's moving markets today: May 3, 2019By CNN Business
Stocks start strong after a better-than-expected jobs report
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
US stocks started stronger on Friday, with sentiment boosted by a stronger-than-expected jobs report.
US Steel (X) is a heavily trafficked stock this morning, climbing 4% at the open. The company announced a $1.2 billion investment in new facilities yesterday.
The biggest gainer in the S&P was consumer products maker Newell Brands (NWL), followed by Monster Beverage Corp (MNST). They were up 8.5% and some 7%, respectively, after reporting earnings.
US registers jobs growth for 100+ months in a row, posts biggest gains since January
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
The jobs report shines a light on just how strong the US labor market has been.
April was the 103rd consecutive month of job creation in the country, and unemployment fell to 3.6% -- its lowest since December 1969.
How the market is reacting to the strong April jobs report
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
The jobs report painted a picture of a healthy labor market. Here's how the market reacted:
- Futures for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained in the green, pointing to stocks opening higher at the open. Futures registered a brief dip before climbing higher.
- The US dollar, measured by the ICE US Dollar Index, was also stronger, up 0.1% at 98.023. That's the highest level since Monday.
- The 10-year US Treasury yield was little changed at 2.55%.
What analysts are saying about April's strong job numbers
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Anneken Tappe
The US economy added 263,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. Here's how analysts are reacting.
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda:
Elise Gould, senior economist at Economic Policy Institute:
Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics' tweeted this:
US economy adds 263,000 jobs in April. Unemployment rate falls to 3.6%
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
The US economy added 263,000 jobs in April, another surprisingly strong month of hiring.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the lowest level since December 1969.
Tesla says it's raising even more cash
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
A day after Tesla said it would raise $2.3 billion in stock and debt, the company said Friday it had decided to raise an extra $400 million.
In a new set of regulatory filings Friday morning, the company increased the amount of cash it expects to raise by about 17.5%.
Part of the increase is because of a slightly higher estimated price of the shares being sold. Shares gained 4% in trading Thursday after the initial capital raise was announced.
But Tesla also plans to sell more shares of stock to the public, along with more debt that can be paid off with stock in the future if the share price can hit a certain target.
Tesla's (TSLA) stock was 1% higher in premarket trading.
Dish Network keeps shedding subscribers
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Dish Network (DISH) lost more subscribers than expected.
The company shed 259,000 net subscribers in the first quarter, which includes both its streaming offering Sling and its old-fashioned satellite TV service.
That's a major increase from the same quarter a year ago, when it lost 94,000 subscribers. Analysts expected Dish to lose 242,000 subscribers.
Sling added just 7,000 subscribers, compared to the 91,000 subscribers it added for the first quarter of 2018. CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, owns Sling-competitor DirecTV Now, lost subscribers this quarter.
The stock is flat in premarket trading.
What to expect from April's US jobs report
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
The US job market is about as good as it gets, but much longer can that last?
We will find out when government's monthly jobs report is released Friday morning.
Economists polled by Refinitiv are forecasting a healthy but unspectacular 185,000 jobs added in April.
The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.8%, just a hair above the nearly 50-year low reached last year.
➡️Read here why one analyst said that despite recent strength, the direction of hiring is pointing down and not up.
Warren Buffett buys Amazon shares
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Warren Buffett has said for years that "we missed it" on Amazon (AMZN). Not anymore.
Buffett revealed on Thursday that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) has been buying Amazon shares, noting that the details will be disclosed in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission later this month.
"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon," Buffett told CNBC, referring to investment managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs.