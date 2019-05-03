A day after Tesla said it would raise $2.3 billion in stock and debt, the company said Friday it had decided to raise an extra $400 million.

In a new set of regulatory filings Friday morning, the company increased the amount of cash it expects to raise by about 17.5% .

Part of the increase is because of a slightly higher estimated price of the shares being sold. Shares gained 4% in trading Thursday after the initial capital raise was announced.

But Tesla also plans to sell more shares of stock to the public, along with more debt that can be paid off with stock in the future if the share price can hit a certain target.

Tesla's (TSLA) stock was 1% higher in premarket trading.

Read more about CEO Elon Musk's plans here.