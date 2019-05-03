Dish Network (DISH) lost more subscribers than expected.

The company shed 259,000 net subscribers in the first quarter , which includes both its streaming offering Sling and its old-fashioned satellite TV service.

That's a major increase from the same quarter a year ago, when it lost 94,000 subscribers . Analysts expected Dish to lose 242,000 subscribers.

Sling added just 7,000 subscribers , compared to the 91,000 subscribers it added for the first quarter of 2018. CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, owns Sling-competitor DirecTV Now, lost subscribers this quarter.

The stock is flat in premarket trading.