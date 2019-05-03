What's moving markets today: May 3, 2019By CNN Business
Dish Network keeps shedding subscribers
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Dish Network (DISH) lost more subscribers than expected.
The company shed 259,000 net subscribers in the first quarter, which includes both its streaming offering Sling and its old-fashioned satellite TV service.
That's a major increase from the same quarter a year ago, when it lost 94,000 subscribers. Analysts expected Dish to lose 242,000 subscribers.
Sling added just 7,000 subscribers, compared to the 91,000 subscribers it added for the first quarter of 2018. CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, owns Sling-competitor DirecTV Now, lost subscribers this quarter.
The stock is flat in premarket trading.
What to expect from April's US jobs report
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
The US job market is about as good as it gets, but much longer can that last?
We will find out when government's monthly jobs report is released Friday morning.
Economists polled by Refinitiv are forecasting a healthy but unspectacular 185,000 jobs added in April.
The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.8%, just a hair above the nearly 50-year low reached last year.
➡️Read here why one analyst said that despite recent strength, the direction of hiring is pointing down and not up.
Warren Buffett buys Amazon shares
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Warren Buffett has said for years that "we missed it" on Amazon (AMZN). Not anymore.
Buffett revealed on Thursday that Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) has been buying Amazon shares, noting that the details will be disclosed in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission later this month.
"One of the fellows in the office that manage money ... bought some Amazon," Buffett told CNBC, referring to investment managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs.
European companies report earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
- Shares in HSBC (HSBC), Europe's largest bank by assets, rose more than 2% in London after it posted a 31% jump in profit. The increase was powered by retail banking and wealth management, while its trading business struggled.
- France's Societe Generale (SCGLF) reported that its profits fell 26% to €631 million ($705 million) in the first quarter. The bank announced last month that it would cut 1,600 jobs as part of a turnaround plan.
- Shares in Adidas (ADDDF) advanced 7% in Frankfurt to a record high after the sportswear maker reported a 17% increase in first quarter operating profits. The company said online sales were up 40%.