May 2, 2019
Eventbrite's shares are cratering — again
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
It's déjà vu for ticketing website Eventbrite (EB), which had another dismal earnings report.
- The stock is plunged 30% in premarket trading after it missed analysts' expectations, which is exactly what happened in March.
- If it opens Thursday at less than $19.04 per share, they will be at its lowest level ever. The company went public in September 2018.
- The stock has slid 45% this year with today's premarket plunge factored in.
Dunkin’s better coffee and breakfast deal strategy is working
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Dunkin' has upped its coffee game and rolled out new breakfast deals, and it's paying off.
The company announced on Thursday that sales in US stores open at least a year jumped 2.4% in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations, thanks in part to higher-priced espresso and frozen drinks and its breakfast sandwich value deals.
Breakfast is a growing category, and Dunkin' (DNKN) is doing more than just offering deals to try to cash in. On Monday, the chain shared that it has has added two new breakfast bowls to its menu: The Egg White Bowl and the Sausage Scramble Bowl. Its competitors are also introducing new breakfast items to their menus.
Revenues for the first quarter grew about 5.9% to $17.7 million, or 5.9%, largely because of higher royalty and rental income, the company said.
Investors rewarded the good results: Dunkin' popped about 2% before the market opened.
They don't seem to care about Dunkin's struggling ice cream business. In the first quarter, sales at Baskin-Robbins US stores open at least a year fell sales dropped 2.8%.
Shell earnings beat expectations
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Shares in Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) ticked up in London after the company's first quarter profit topped analyst expectations.
While net income declined slightly from the previous year to $5.4 billion, the oil company reported strong growth in its trading and natural gas businesses.
Crude oil prices zoomed higher in the first three months of 2019, but they were still much lower on average than the same period a year ago.
That has weighed on results from rival producers including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and BP (BP), both of which reported steep profit declines for the first quarter.
Volkswagen proves its resilience
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
German auto giant Volkswagen (VLKAF) delivered fewer cars in the first quarter, but a strong performance by its financial services division led to a revenue increase of 3.1%.
Profits of €3.9 billion ($4.4 billion) were in line with analyst expectations.
Volkswagen said it had set aside another €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to cover costs related to its diesel emissions scandal. It also reported lower revenue from its Porsche and Audi brands.
Yet the company stuck with its 2019 forecasts for profit and sales, which call for a slight increase in deliveries over last year. Carmakers are facing tough conditions this year including weakness in China.
Shares in Volkswagen increased 5% in Frankfurt.
Central banks on hold
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key benchmark rate unchanged despite renewed calls by President Trump for lower interest rates.
Policymakers led by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell unanimously agreed to leave rates alone, sticking with the wait-and-see approach outlined earlier this year.
"We don't see a strong case for moving in either direction," Powell said at a press conference. "The committee is comfortable with our current policy stance."
The Bank of England will announce its latest policy decision on Thursday. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged amid continued uncertainty over the outlook for the British economy because of confusion over Brexit.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
- US stock futures are higher.
- European markets opened in negative territory. Markets were closed in Shanghai and Tokyo, but stocks in Hong Kong advanced 0.8%.
- Wednesday's close: The Dow closed down 0.6%. The S&P 500 shed 0.8% and the Nasdaq declined 0.6%.
Here's what investors are keeping an eye on today:
- CIGNA (CI), DowDuPont (DWDP), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), Hanesbrands (HBI), Kellogg (K), Under Armour (UAA) and Wayfair (W) release earnings before the opening bell.
- Up after the close: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), CBS (CBS), Con Edison (ED), Expedia (EXPE), GoDaddy (GDDY), Monster Beverage (MNST), Shake Shack (SHAK), US Steel (X) and US Cellular (USM).
- US data on jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.