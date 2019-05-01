What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Christine Romans: Trump's criticism of the Fed is 'puzzling'
From CNN Business' Christine Romans
Investors are counting down the hours until Fed chief Jerome Powell updates his “patient” guidance on rates. Especially after the fed-critic-in-chief Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut.
Puzzling, to say the least, especially considering 3.8% unemployment, 3.2% first quarter GDP growth and a stock market on fire.
Speaking of stocks: Wow. April closed another great month for stock investors. After the worst December since the Great Depression, there has been four straight months of gains. The White House loves these numbers, obviously. (Though I would remind everyone only about half of American households own stocks.)
For Democrats, read it and weep. Expect President Trump to keep using the stock market as his personal scorecard. But Democrats have a legitimate opening on health care costs, child care and college. They can also try to make the point that just because the investor class is getting rich and workers are lagging.
Here are the numbers:
Dow
- April: +2.6%
- YTD: +14.0%
- Since 2016 election: 45.0%
S&P 500
- April: +3.9%
- YTD: +17.5%
- Since 2016 election: 37.7%
Nasdaq
- April: +4.7%
- YTD: +22.0%
- Since 2016 election: 55.9%
Let's talk about chips
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The software chip sector is suddenly interesting again.
AMD (AMD) is rallying 6% after its earnings beat analysts' expectations and reaffirmed its year-ahead guidance. The stock is up 50% for the year.
Intel (INTC) shares continue to struggle after it projected a slide in revenue during its earnings last week. The company is adjusting after ending production of 5G modems for smartphones.
That announcement comes on the heels of Apple and chipmaker Qualcomm agreeing to dismiss all litigation between the two companies.
Qualcomm (QCOM) will release earnings after the US market close and investors will be eyeing a potential windfall from its Apple settlement.
Facebook plots a new future
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Facebook (FB) debuted a makeover for its main app Tuesday that reflects the company's new emphasis on privacy.
"I know we don't exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg, acknowledging skepticism around the move. "I am committed to doing this well."
It's unclear if a new design and approach to privacy will usher in real change for the beleaguered company, or if it's just a new coat of paint.
Zuckerberg outlined principles he said the company is now focusing on, including private interactions, encryption, disappearing content and secure data storage.
Investors are eager to understand how the changes will affect the company's advertising business. The stock didn't react to the slew of announcements.
What to expect from the Fed today
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
The Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision and policy update at 2:00 pm ET.
The US central bank is not expected to change rates, but investors will be paying close attention to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's views on the economy.
After raising rates four times last year, the Fed took its foot off the gas in January. But rate cuts have been made unlikely by a very strong performance by the US economy in the first quarter. Global growth also appears to be recovering.
Apple is having iPhone trouble
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Apple (AAPL) said Tuesday that its revenue for the first three months of 2019 declined 5% to $58 billion. The big problem? Smartphone sales for the period fell 17%.
Apple warned investors in January that iPhone sales had taken a hit from an economic slowdown in China.
CEO Tim Cook suggested Tuesday that the worst may be over, saying Chinese shoppers had responded to price cuts.
But modest price reductions may not be enough to compete with Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Huawei.
Huawei shipped 30 million phones in China in the first three months of the year, more than any other company and a 41% increase over the same period in 2018, according to research firm Canalys.
Apple sales in China in the first quarter plunged by 30% to 6.5 million phones — its worst decline in two years, according to Canalys.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
- US stock futures are higher this morning.
- Many stock markets around the world are closed for May Day. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 advanced 0.3%.
- The S&P 500 eked out a fresh record close yesterday, gaining 0.1%. Google (GOOGL) acted as a drag on the Nasdaq, which shed 0.8%. The Dow added 0.2%.
- Deepening chaos in Venezuela continues to produce wild swings in crude oil prices. Oil prices initially rallied on Tuesday as TV images depicted a violent uprising in the country. But they have retreated as observers try to decipher whether opposition leader Juan Guaido will oust President Nicolas Maduro.
Here's what investors are watching today:
- The Institute for Supply Management will release US manufacturing data for April at 10 a.m. ET.