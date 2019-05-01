Investors are counting down the hours until Fed chief Jerome Powell updates his “patient” guidance on rates. Especially after the fed-critic-in-chief Donald Trump called for a 1% rate cut.

Puzzling, to say the least, especially considering 3.8% unemployment, 3.2% first quarter GDP growth and a stock market on fire .

Speaking of stocks: Wow. April closed another great month for stock investors. After the worst December since the Great Depression, there has been four straight months of gains. The White House loves these numbers, obviously. (Though I would remind everyone only about half of American households own stocks.)

For Democrats, read it and weep . Expect President Trump to keep using the stock market as his personal scorecard. But Democrats have a legitimate opening on health care costs, child care and college. They can also try to make the point that just because the investor class is getting rich and workers are lagging .

Here are the numbers:

Dow

April: +2.6%

YTD: +14.0%

Since 2016 election: 45.0%

S&P 500

April: +3.9%

YTD: +17.5%

Since 2016 election: 37.7%

Nasdaq