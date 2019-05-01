The software chip sector is suddenly interesting again.

AMD (AMD) is rallying 6% after its earnings beat analysts' expectations and reaffirmed its year-ahead guidance. The stock is up 50% for the year.

Intel (INTC) shares continue to struggle after it projected a slide in revenue during its earnings last week. The company is adjusting after ending production of 5G modems for smartphones.

That announcement comes on the heels of Apple and chipmaker Qualcomm agreeing to dismiss all litigation between the two companies.

Qualcomm (QCOM) will release earnings after the US market close and investors will be eyeing a potential windfall from its Apple settlement.