What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Alphabet's stock is sharply sliding
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Alphabet (GOOGL) disappointed investors with their quarterly earnings.
Google parent company Alphabet posted $36.3 billion in revenue for the first quarter. About 85% of that revenue came from its core advertising business.
Overall revenue increased by just 17% from the same period a year earlier, missing Wall Street estimates and raising concerns that Google is feeling the competition from Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN).
Shares in Alphabet are falling 7% in premarket trading.
Samsung's profit plunges to its lowest level since 2016
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Samsung (SSNLF) revealed in its quarterly earnings report that its operating profit plunged 60% to 6.2 trillion won ($5.3 billion) — the lowest level since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco in 2016.
Sales for the three months ended March dropped 14% to 52.4 trillion won ($45 billion).
The dismal report comes a week after Samsung delayed the launch of its highly anticipated foldable smartphone after several reviewers reported defects.
Shares fell less than 1% in Seoul.
What to expect from Apple earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
The iPhone era is over. But how big is the hit to Apple?
The company is expected to report declines in revenue and profit following the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue in the three months ended March to fall 6% to $57.4 billion, while net income is forecast to decline by 20%.
Apple's (AAPL) biggest problem is the iPhone, which has fallen from grace since customers started balking at expensive upgrades and buying cheaper phones from Chinese competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi.
Investors are hoping that CEO Tim Cook can find another way to boost growth. Services such as Apple Pay, Apple Care and Apple Music could be the company's next big focus.
Good news about Europe's economy
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Eurozone economic growth accelerated in the first three months of the year to 0.4%, double the rate posted in the previous quarter. Growth was 1.2% on an annualized basis.
It's the latest evidence to suggest that the world's biggest economies are more resilient than many economists thought.
China recently topped expectations by posting first quarter growth of 6.4%, and the US economy grew at a much better than expected rate of 3.2%.