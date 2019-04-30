Alphabet (GOOGL) disappointed investors with their quarterly earnings.

Google parent company Alphabet posted $36.3 billion in revenue for the first quarter. About 85% of that revenue came from its core advertising business.

Overall revenue increased by just 17% from the same period a year earlier , missing Wall Street estimates and raising concerns that Google is feeling the competition from Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN).

Shares in Alphabet are falling 7% in premarket trading.

