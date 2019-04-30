There's apparently a healthy appetite for Beyond Meat's upcoming initial public offering.

The company, which sells protein that is designed to look, taste and cook like beef, pork and poultry, boosted its expected price range and valuation in an updated regulatory filing.

Beyond Meat plans to increase the number of shares it's offering to 9.6 million — up from 8.75 million shares . It also boosted its offer price to $23 to $25 per share, up from $19 to $21 per share .

If it sells at the high-end, the company could be valued as much as $1.5 billion .

Beyond Meat plans to start trading in early May on the Nasdaq with the ticker "BYND."

