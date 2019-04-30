What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Beyond Meat raises its price range and valuation
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
There's apparently a healthy appetite for Beyond Meat's upcoming initial public offering.
The company, which sells protein that is designed to look, taste and cook like beef, pork and poultry, boosted its expected price range and valuation in an updated regulatory filing.
Beyond Meat plans to increase the number of shares it's offering to 9.6 million — up from 8.75 million shares. It also boosted its offer price to $23 to $25 per share, up from $19 to $21 per share.
If it sells at the high-end, the company could be valued as much as $1.5 billion.
Beyond Meat plans to start trading in early May on the Nasdaq with the ticker "BYND."
These drug manufacturers had a healthy quarter
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Two large drug manufacturers just posted strong earnings reports:
- Pfizer (PFE) said its first-quarter earnings increased 15% compared to the same period a year ago. It reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations. The stock is up 1% in premarket trading.
- Merck (MRK) also had a strong first quarter, which was bolstered by a 55% surge in sales of its popular lung drug Keytruda. Quarterly revenue jumped 8% to nearly $11 billion and it lifted its full-year guidance. The stock is up 1.5% in premarket trading.
GE stock soars 10% after better-than-expected earnings
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
General Electric's industrial businesses burned through $1.2 billion in the first three months of 2019, yet the embattled company performed better than feared.
GE's (GE) struggles continue to be driven by its slumping power division. Profit tumbled 71% in that unit as orders nosedived.
However, GE reported adjusted profits and revenue that exceeded forecasts.
GE's stock soared 7% in premarket trading as Wall Street bets the company's recovery remains intact.
The company is standing by its 2019 guidance for industrial free cash flow to range between negative $2 billion and zero.
Alphabet's stock is sharply sliding
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Alphabet (GOOGL) disappointed investors with their quarterly earnings.
Google parent company Alphabet posted $36.3 billion in revenue for the first quarter. About 85% of that revenue came from its core advertising business.
Overall revenue increased by just 17% from the same period a year earlier, missing Wall Street estimates and raising concerns that Google is feeling the competition from Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN).
Shares in Alphabet are falling 7% in premarket trading.
Samsung's profit plunges to its lowest level since 2016
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Samsung (SSNLF) revealed in its quarterly earnings report that its operating profit plunged 60% to 6.2 trillion won ($5.3 billion) — the lowest level since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco in 2016.
Sales for the three months ended March dropped 14% to 52.4 trillion won ($45 billion).
The dismal report comes a week after Samsung delayed the launch of its highly anticipated foldable smartphone after several reviewers reported defects.
Shares fell less than 1% in Seoul.
What to expect from Apple earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
The iPhone era is over. But how big is the hit to Apple?
The company is expected to report declines in revenue and profit following the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue in the three months ended March to fall 6% to $57.4 billion, while net income is forecast to decline by 20%.
Apple's (AAPL) biggest problem is the iPhone, which has fallen from grace since customers started balking at expensive upgrades and buying cheaper phones from Chinese competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi.
Investors are hoping that CEO Tim Cook can find another way to boost growth. Services such as Apple Pay, Apple Care and Apple Music could be the company's next big focus.
Good news about Europe's economy
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Eurozone economic growth accelerated in the first three months of the year to 0.4%, double the rate posted in the previous quarter. Growth was 1.2% on an annualized basis.
It's the latest evidence to suggest that the world's biggest economies are more resilient than many economists thought.
China recently topped expectations by posting first quarter growth of 6.4%, and the US economy grew at a much better than expected rate of 3.2%.