Intel (INTC) shares sunk 8% in premarket trading after it slashed its full-year revenue forecast and issued a warning on its sales in China.

Intel CEO Robert Swan said in an earnings call Thursday that "China headwinds have increased, leading to a more cautious IT spending environment." He added that its full-year revenue forecast will be 3% lower than expected from its previous estimate.

This is Swan's first full quarter as Intel's permanent CEO. He took over as temporary chief after former CEO Brian Krzanich was forced to resign in June 2018 because of a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee."