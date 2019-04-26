PayPal (PYPL) is buying $500 million worth of Uber's common stock , the company said in an updated regulatory filing.

The company also said it's offering 180 million shares at between $44 and $50 per share, valuing the company as much as $90 billon on the high end.

Uber filed paperwork to go public earlier this month in what is likely to be one of the biggest public offerings ever for a technology company.

The listing follows an aggressive overhaul of the company's internal culture.