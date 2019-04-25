What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
3M, the company that makes Post-Its, had a terrible quarter. Dow futures are tumbling
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
3M's (MMM), which makes Post-It notes and Scotch tape, had a "disappointing start to the year," according to its CEO.
- Sales slid 5% to $7.9 billion compared to the same time period a year ago.
- It slashed its full-year guidance.
- The conglomerate also said it's cutting 2,000 jobs around the world because of a "slower than expected" year ahead.
- The stock is sinking 10% in premarket trading, which is sending Dow futures lower.
Southwest says the government shutdown and 737 Max grounding cost it $200 million
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Southwest (LUV) revealed that the government shutdown, the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max fleet and other "several unexpected events" cost the airline $200 million in the first quarter.
Earlier this month, Southwest said that it was extending changes to its flight schedule to account for the grounded aircraft's absence through much of the busy summer travel season.
The airline had a largely positive earnings report: Revenue and earnings per share slightly beat analysts' expectations.
Southwest's stock is up 3% in premarket trading.
Facebook's stock soars despite a potential record fine
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Facebook (FB) expects an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission could result in fines of up to $5 billion.
The company on Wednesday set aside $3 billion in legal expenses related to the investigation, which cut into its profit for the first three months of 2019.
But that hasn't dented the stock's momentum: It's up nearly 9% in premarket trading.
Facebook's profit for the quarter was $2.4 billion, a decrease of 51% from the same period a year ago.
Its ad sales business continues to power along: Revenue for the quarter topped $15 billion, a 26% increase from a year earlier.
Mixed bag from Barclays and UBS earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
There's plenty of banking news in Europe today.
Barclays (BCS) stock dropped 2% after earnings showed that its investment bank continues to struggle.
Shares in UBS (UBS) gained 1.5% in Switzerland despite a 27% decline in profit last quarter. CEO Sergio Ermotti maintains that the bank will post stronger results in the second half of the year.
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) announced that Ross McEwan has resigned as CEO. The bank returned to profit under his tenure, which started in 2013.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank walk away
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz
Merger talks between Germany's two biggest banks have collapsed.
Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (CRZBF) announced Thursday that they would abandon merger discussions that started six weeks ago.
The banks said in statements that execution risks, restructuring costs and capital requirements from a deal would have outweighed the benefits.
A merger would have created a German national champion better able to compete with larger US rivals.
Tesla's tough earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Tesla (TSLA) lost $702 million in the first three months of the year, it reported Wednesday.
Its revenue was down 37% compared to the prior quarter.
Wall Street was already bracing for a bad quarter — but the results were far worse than expected. The company had posted back-to-back profits in the previous two quarters.
The disappointing performance was caused by factors including changes to US tax credits for Tesla cars and increased competition from rivals.
"None of these issues are going away. This is the new normal for Tesla," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.
Shares are slightly lower in premarket trading.
What to expect from Amazon earnings
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Shares in Amazon have gained 26% so far in 2019, easily outpacing the rest of the S&P 500, which has advanced roughly 17%.
The e-commerce giant could add to its momentum when it reports earnings after the closing bell today.
Analysts expect Amazon (AMZN) to report sales of nearly $60 billion for the first three months of 2019, a 17% improvement over the same period last year.
Income is forecast to jump nearly 40% to $2.4 billion.
There could be increased focus on Amazon Prime video too, given Disney's (DIS) venture into the streaming realm as well as Apple's (AAPL) new streaming service.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
- US stock futures were little changed.
- European markets opened with small losses.
- Stocks in Asia closed mostly lower. Markets in mainland China were the biggest losers, with the Shanghai Composite shedding 2.4%.
- US stocks ended lower on Wednesday, just one day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at a record high.
Investors are expecting an earnings bonanza today:
- 3M (MMM), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Comcast (CMCSA), Hershey Foods (HSY), Hess (HES), Southwest (LUV), UPS (UPS) and Xerox (XRX) will release earnings before the open.
- Up after the close: Amazon (AMZN), Alaska Air (ALK), Capital One (COF), Ford (F), GrubHub (GRUB), Intel (INTC), Mattel (MAT), Starbucks (SBUX) and T-Mobile US (TMUS).