What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
US and China resume trade talks
High level trade talks between the United States and China will resume next week as the world's top two economies move closer to a deal.
The White House said in a statement late Tuesday that Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for negotiations starting April 30.
Liu He, Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, would then lead a delegation to Washington for further talks beginning May 8.
Washington and Beijing are believed to be edging towards an agreement that could end a trade war that has dragged on for more than a year and hurt global economic growth.
Tesla earnings expected to go red
Tesla (TSLA) is expected to post a loss on Wednesday after two consecutive quarters in the black. The company has plenty else going on.
CEO Elon Musk this week unveiled ambitious plans to operate robo-taxis, and broke with the rest of the industry on the best technology for autonomous cars. A Tesla car was caught on tape appearing to explode in China.
Earlier this month, Tesla reported a major drop in sales for the first quarter. The company has not yet changed its deliveries guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles for the year.
We'll see how much the 737 Max crisis hurts Boeing
Boeing (BA) is about to give its most public accounting yet of how the 737 Max crisis has hurt its bottom line.
Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast that earnings per share fell 11%, compared to the same quarter last year. Experts had previously forecast that Boeing's quarterly earnings would increase 18%.
Boeing halted deliveries of its Max jets following two deadly crashes in less than six months. That will cost Boeing significant revenue, because most of the cost of a plane is paid at the time it's delivered.
Investors will be eager to hear what Boeing says about when the grounding will be lifted, as well as the company's outlook for orders for the jet.
Facebook reports earnings after the bell
What's the cost of a scandal? For Facebook (FB), the answer appears to be very little.
The company will release its first-quarter results after the market closes, and the report is likely to show that repeated scandals have had little effect on user growth or advertising.
Analysts expect the company to post sales of $15 billion, an increase of 25% over the same period in 2018. Net income is projected to decline slightly because of rising costs.
Macquarie analysts said recently that negative headlines about everything from misinformation to extremist content have not caused "widespread and significant user engagement changes."