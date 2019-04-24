High level trade talks between the United States and China will resume next week as the world's top two economies move closer to a deal.

The White House said in a statement late Tuesday that Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for negotiations starting April 30.

Liu He, Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, would then lead a delegation to Washington for further talks beginning May 8.

Washington and Beijing are believed to be edging towards an agreement that could end a trade war that has dragged on for more than a year and hurt global economic growth.