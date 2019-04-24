Shares of Domino's (DPZ) jumped about 4% before the markets opened after the company reported positive growth in the first quarter.

In the United States, stores open at least a year jumped 3.9%. Domino's is on a growth streak: It said that this past quarter was the 32nd straight quarter of US same-store sales. Domino's also reported that it opened 27 new US stores in the quarter.

The good results pale in comparison to Domino's previous growth rates, however. At this time last year, Domino's posted an 8.3% spike in US stores.

Overall, revenues grew 6.4%, or $50.6 million, in the quarter.