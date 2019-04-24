Tesla's ugly quarter by the numbers

Tesla's (TSLA) first quarter was bad. But the company is still growing strong, and Wall Street thinks last quarter could have been a lot worse.

Total revenue: $4.5 billion, down 37% from the fourth quarter and up 33% from a year ago.

Car sales: $3.7 billion, down 41% from the fourth quarter and up 36% from a year ago.

Net loss: $702 million, swinging from a $139 million profit in the fourth quarter and flat compared to a year ago.

Model 3 deliveries: 50,928, down 20% from the fourth quarter and up 522% from a year ago.

Model S & Model X deliveries: 12,091, down 56% from the fourth quarter and down 45% from a year ago.

Outlook: Tesla reaffirmed its guidance of producing up to 400,000 cars this year.

Stock: Analysts expected a bloodbath, and it got one. Tesla's stock (TSLA) was up about 1% in after-hours trading.