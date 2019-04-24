Facebook and Tesla report quarterly earningsBy CNN Business
Tesla's ugly quarter by the numbers
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Tesla's (TSLA) first quarter was bad. But the company is still growing strong, and Wall Street thinks last quarter could have been a lot worse.
Total revenue: $4.5 billion, down 37% from the fourth quarter and up 33% from a year ago.
Car sales: $3.7 billion, down 41% from the fourth quarter and up 36% from a year ago.
Net loss: $702 million, swinging from a $139 million profit in the fourth quarter and flat compared to a year ago.
Model 3 deliveries: 50,928, down 20% from the fourth quarter and up 522% from a year ago.
Model S & Model X deliveries: 12,091, down 56% from the fourth quarter and down 45% from a year ago.
Outlook: Tesla reaffirmed its guidance of producing up to 400,000 cars this year.
Stock: Analysts expected a bloodbath, and it got one. Tesla's stock (TSLA) was up about 1% in after-hours trading.
Tesla reports huge $702 million dollar loss
From CNN Business' David Goldman
Tesla reported earnings about 45 minutes after they were expected. And they were dreadful.
The company posted a $702 million dollar loss in the first quarter on just $4.5 billion in revenue. Last quarter, Tesla recorded a profit of $139 million on sales of $7.2 billion. A year ago, Tesla lost $710 million on $3.4 billion in revenue.
Tesla (TSLA) blamed a number of factors, including an international expansion, production issues and a large number of customers eager to get their tax credits by the end of 2018. But slowing demand for electric cars was also a factor.
Facebook shares jump 5%. Record fine? More like everything is fine!
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Facebook (FB) just confirmed that it's expecting an unprecedented fine from the Federal Trade Commission that could total as much as $5 billion. So naturally investors reacted by the sending the stock up as much as 5% in after hours trading.
The stock move may be a sign investors feel relief that Facebook is close to putting the FTC investigation behind it — and that the settlement isn't even worse.
Venmo now has more than 40 million users
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
Popular payments app Venmo has more than 40 million users, its parent company PayPal (PYPL) said on Wednesday.
This is the first time the company has disclosed how many people use the app, which is especially popular with millennials, who use it to send money to friends for things like groceries and rent.
During PayPal's first quarter, Venmo processed $21 billion in total payment volume, which represented growth of 73%. PayPal acquired Venmo in 2013.
Square's (SQ) Cash App -- a competitor to Venmo -- had just 15 million monthly active users at the end of last year.
Wheeeere are Tesla's earnings?
From CNN Business' David Goldman and Jackie Wattles
Tesla (TSLA) doesn't exactly do "early," but this is a little nuts.
The market has been closed for 50 minutes, and investors (and reporters, ahem) are still eagerly pressing F5 on Tesla's website.
Wall Street has been bracing for what one analyst called “apocalyptic” results. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted that Tesla would be about $301 million in the red for the quarter.
The wait isn't helping ease fears.
Facebook profit declines for first time since 2015
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Facebook's revenue for the first three months of 2019 topped $15 billion, a 26% increase from the year prior, despite an endless list of scandals. But the company's profit took a hit as it set aside $3 billion for an ongoing FTC investigation into its data privacy practices.
Facebook reported a profit of $2.4 billion for the quarter, down 51% from the year prior. That marks the company's first year-over-year profit decline since 2015.
Facebook could owe FTC $3 billion to $5 billion
From CNN Business' Heather Kelly
Facebook (FB) estimates it will need $3 billion to $5 billion to cover an expected fine from the Federal Trade Commission, the company said in its first quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The company previously confirmed it has been in talks with the FTC, following a report that the agency may levy a record fine against the company for violating an 2011 data privacy agreement.
In its statement accompanying its earnings, Facebook said,
The company said that the funds it set aside for legal expenses related to the investigation cut into its profit for the first three months of 2019. Its earnings of $2.4 billion were down 51% from the same period a year ago.
Microsoft's bet on the cloud is paying off
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
Microsoft's (MSFT) bet on the cloud continues to pay off.
On Wednesday, the company said sales for its most recent quarter rose 14% to $30.6 billion, which was above Wall Street's estimates. The increase in revenue was helped by the company's commercial cloud business, which jumped 41% to $9.6 billion from last year.
Earnings-per-share also beat analysts' expectations. The stock rose more than 2% in after-hours trading.
The company has heavily invested in cloud services in the last several years, shifting focus away from its legacy business, Windows.
Microsoft's efforts have placed the company near the top of the fast-growing cloud technology sector. Its key cloud-computing platform is Azure, which competes with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Analysts say Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft are the leaders in the cloud space, while Google (GOOG) is a "distant" third, followed by Oracle (ORCL) and IBM (IBM).
US stocks close lower, pull back from records
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Stocks ended Wednesday’s trading day lower, just one day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at a record high.
So much for more record breaking…Losses were led by companies in energy, as well as telecommunications services and basic materials.
Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) are reporting after the closing bell. Tesla shares were down 2% on Wednesday, while Facebook and Microsoft closed 0.6% and 0.3% lower, respectively.