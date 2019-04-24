Stocks made history yesterday. What investors should do today

Don't read too much into the flat stock market today, cautioned Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners, on CNN Business' Markets Now live show.

The flat trading day follows record closing highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. But a pause was healthy for markets, Corpina said, and will in the end help move markets the next leg higher.

"We don't want one-way markets, going straight up or straight down," he said.

So don't worry too much about any one day in markets. Stay calm out there.