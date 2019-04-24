Tesla blew through $1.5 billion in cash last quarter

Tesla had $2.2 billion in cash at the end of the first quarter. That's a lot, but it's $1.5 billion less than it had at the end of 2018.

Most of that cash went to a debt payment that came due. But Tesla also said it had to burn through cash as it struggled to get cars to customers.

Tesla (TSLA) generates most of its cash from luxury car sales, including the Model S and the Model X. But sales of those cars are declining: Deliveries were down 45% from a year ago. The company makes far less money on the way more popular Model 3.

But Tesla said on a conference call with analysts that it is confident it will grow its cash hoard from here on out. It said last quarter's losses were mostly one-time events.