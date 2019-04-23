What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
S&P 500 zooms past all-time closing high
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
The S&P 500 broke above its all-time closing high of 2,930.75 in Tuesday trading.
Now it just needs to hold on to those gains until 4 p.m. ET.
While US stocks were stronger across the board, the S&P was boosted specifically by health care and cyclical consumer stocks.
Meanwhile, the Dow wasn't too far off its own historical best of 26,828 points. It's hovering about 0.6% below that level.
Snap's stock has soared 120% this year
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Snap (SNAP) reports its first quarter earnings after the bell. Shares have been on a steady climb — up 40% — since its last earnings report in February:
The stock is up 5% today and 120% since the beginning of the year.
Will it continue to race higher? CNN Business will cover Snapchat's earnings live when they come out at 4pm ET.
S&P 500 edges toward record high
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
US markets are off to a strong morning, driven higher by gains in technology and health care, as well as consumer stocks that do well when the market is also performing well.
The S&P 500 is only about 4 points, or 0.1%, away from its all-time closing high of 2,930 points.
Twitter (TWTR) is the index's biggest gainer at nearly 17%, followed by toy retailer Hasbro (HAS) with more than 14%. Both companies reported earnings before the bell. Twitter saw strong user growth last quarter, while sales at Hasbro were encouraging.
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was up 7%, and HCA Healthcare (HCA) increased more than 5%.
In the Dow, Coca-Cola (KO) led the field, rising 1.8%.
Telecom stocks were the weakest across the board. Verizon (VZ) was the biggest loser in the Dow, down 2%. The company reported ailing wireless revenues, but better-than-expected earnings.
Harley Davidson's trade war pains
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
The Trump administration's tariff strategy is coming home to roost.
On Tuesday, Harley Davidson (HOG) posted a drop in first-quarter sales and earnings. It cited tariffs between the United States, the European Union and China as part of the reason for its weak performance.
Both the European Union and China retaliated against US-imposed tariffs by adding their own levies.
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the tariffs Harley faces were unfair and that the United States would reciprocate.
Harley shares were last down 1.1%.
US stocks edge higher at the open
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Stocks kicked off Tuesday’s session slightly stronger.
Among the morning’s biggest gainers was toy retailer Hasbro (HAS), which rallied more than 15% following its first quarter earnings report before the bell.
Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped nearly 13%, also after it posted its earnings.
Twitter shares surge 16% after posting strong user growth
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Twitter (TWTR) reported strong user growth and advertising sales, which is boosting its stock more than 16% in early trading.
The company reported 330 million monthly active users in the first three months of 2019, an increase of 9 million from the prior quarter. That breaks Twitter's streak of three consecutive quarters of user declines.
Twitter posted revenue of $787 million for the quarter, up 18% from the same period a year ago and more than Wall Street had expected. The company credited this growth in part to traction for video ad formats.
The company also released a preview of some features it's soon rolling out:
- The stock is up 40% for the year.
Higher prices and growth in Cascade and Tide Pods lead Procter & Gamble
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
Procter & Gamble (PG) pushed through pricing increases on many of its big consumer brands, helping lead to a 5% increase in sales during its most recent quarter compared with a year earlier.
P&G's said Tuesday that its beauty division, which includes brands such as Olay and SK-II, grew in the teens last quarter. The conglomerate's home care division, comprised of Cascade, Dawn, Febreze and Swiffer, grew in the high single digits compared with a year ago.
P&G also got a lift from its Always and Tampax brands in its feminine care unit, and Tide Pods in fabric care.
The strong quarter signaled that, despite the growth of small online brands and big retailers' private labels in consumer products, shoppers are still attracted to P&G's big name brands. Although retailers such as Walmart and Amazon are competing with each other to drop prices, P&G has been able to raise its prices.
CEO David Taylor said in a release Tuesday that P&G had shown "improved results despite a challenging competitive and macroeconomic environment.
P&G's stock was flat during pre-market trading. It is up 15% so far this year.
Coke pops on solid earnings
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) were up about 3% before the market opened on Tuesday after the company reported solid earnings for the first quarter and reaffirmed its guidance for the year.
Sales grew 5% to $8 billion in the period. CEO James Quincey said that the company's plan to expand its portfolio is working. "Our disciplined growth strategies continue to deliver strong underlying performance," he said in a statement discussing the quarterly performance.
Some of Coca-Cola's core brands performed particularly well for the company. Coke Zero Sugar had double-digit growth for the sixth straight quarter, Coca-Cola said.
Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar, which launched in February, helped drive 6% retail growth for the Coca-Cola brand products.
Hasbro's bottom line gets a boost from Monopoly and Play-Doh
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Strong sales from old-fashioned favorites and new initiatives is bolstering Hasbro's (HAS) sales. The stock is up nearly 6% in premarket trading.
The toy maker reported a rise in first-quarter revenue and a surprise profit — a much-needed turnaround after it reported a loss for the same quarter a year ago following the closure of Toys 'R' Us.
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said the sales of Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly and Play-Doh showed growth. The company also said its investments in new platforms, like digital and e-sports "provided a meaningful contribution."