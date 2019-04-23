S&P 500 zooms past all-time closing high

The S&P 500 broke above its all-time closing high of 2,930.75 in Tuesday trading.

Now it just needs to hold on to those gains until 4 p.m. ET.

While US stocks were stronger across the board, the S&P was boosted specifically by health care and cyclical consumer stocks.

Meanwhile, the Dow wasn't too far off its own historical best of 26,828 points. It's hovering about 0.6% below that level.