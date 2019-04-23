Coke pops on solid earnings

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) were up about 3% before the market opened on Tuesday after the company reported solid earnings for the first quarter and reaffirmed its guidance for the year.

Sales grew 5% to $8 billion in the period. CEO James Quincey said that the company's plan to expand its portfolio is working. "Our disciplined growth strategies continue to deliver strong underlying performance," he said in a statement discussing the quarterly performance.

Some of Coca-Cola's core brands performed particularly well for the company. Coke Zero Sugar had double-digit growth for the sixth straight quarter, Coca-Cola said.

Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar, which launched in February, helped drive 6% retail growth for the Coca-Cola brand products.