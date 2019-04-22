What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Bed Bath & Beyond is shaking up its board
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) announced that it's bowing to shareholder pressure and shaking up its board.
- Who's out? Five independent directors are retiring — among them, the retail chain's cofounders, Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein.
- Who's in? Five new members that reflect "significant diversity across race, gender and ethnicity." Four of the new members are women.
The stock is spiking nearly 5% in premarket trading.
Last month, activist investors pushed for Bed Bath & Beyond to revamp its board. The company has fallen behind rival retailers in recent years.
Tesla's stock slides ahead of a tough week
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
This is shaping up to be a very big week for Tesla (TSLA).
The company is likely to face tough questions from investors and customers after one of its vehicles appeared to explode in China.
A short video circulating on social media shows white smoke emerging from what looks like a white Tesla car parked in Shanghai. After a few seconds, the vehicle bursts into flames.
On Monday, the electric carmaker will hold its investor day.
On Wednesday, it will report earnings. It's expected to reveal a major loss.
Tesla said last Friday that four directors will leave the company — shrinking the size of its board to seven. One departing board member, Steve Jurvetson, is considered a close ally of CEO Elon Musk.
The stock is down more than 2% in premarket trading.
Oil prices are spiking
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Crude oil futures have spiked after the Washington Post reported that the United States will end sanctions waivers that had allowed some countries to continue buying Iranian oil.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce Monday that the US will no longer grant waivers as of May 2, the newspaper reported.
- US crude prices increased 2.4% to $66.50 following the report.
- Brent crude, the international benchmark, advanced 2.7% to $73.90.
- Both markets are now at their highest level since late 2018.
Pompeo is set to announce that countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to make up for lost supply from Iran, according to the Washington Post.
Huawei's first quarter revenue jumps 39%
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Chinese tech giant Huawei reported Monday that its sales jumped 39% to 179.7 billion yuan ($26.8 billion) in the first quarter.
The private company did not reveal its profits, but it did say that its net profit margin had increased slightly to 8%.
Huawei sells more telecommunications equipment than any other company in the world, and its smartphone business is growing faster than that of Samsung or Apple (AAPL).
But it has come under intense pressure from a US campaign to curb its ambitions to become the global leader of next generation wireless technology, or 5G.
Huawei touted its 5G business in its statement on Monday, saying it has signed 40 commercial contracts for 5G with leading global carriers.