What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Pier 1 Imports is in trouble. Sales plummeted, it's closing stores, and stock tanks
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Pier 1 Imports (PIR) shares are sinking 10% in premarket trading following a dismal earnings report.
The struggling retailer said its revenue came in lower than expected and its same-store sales plummeted nearly 14% in the fourth quarter. As part of its turnaround plan, Pier 1 said its closing up to 45 stores over the next few months.
Pier 1 also warned that it close even more stores if its "unable to achieve performance goals, sales targets, and reductions in occupancy and other costs."
Samsung's stock falls after reports that its new foldable phone is breaking
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Reports of Samsung's new foldable phone breaking is denting its stock. The company's stock closed 3% lower on the Korea Stock Exchange.
Samsung's Galaxy Fold isn't being released to the public until next week, but some reporters that are reviewing the device say it broke after just a few days of use.
Here's what Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's Galaxy Fold looks like:
A Samsung spokesperson told CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff that the company has received a few reports regarding Galaxy Fold devices provided to media outlets for review, and that it will "thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."
Pinterest's IPO is here
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Pinterest, the social scrapbooking platform, is going public on the NYSE. It will start trading under the ticker symbol "PINS."
The company priced its initial public offering at $19 a share on Wednesday — above its original proposed price range of $15 to $17 a share.
The strong demand for the IPO may ease investor concerns about the stampede of tech firms racing to go public this year after Lyft's lackluster Wall Street debut.
Lyft (LYFT), which began trading on Nasdaq at the end of March, has since been hammered by investors due in part to worries over its steep losses.
Its stock opened at $56.50 a share on Wednesday, more than 20% below its IPO price of $72.
Zoom is also going public
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh
Pinterest isn't the only one going public today.
Zoom, a video conferencing company that was founded in 2011, will start trading on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "ZM."
The San Jose, California-based firm priced shares above its initial target range at $36 on Wednesday.
Unlike other major tech unicorns going public this year (Pinterest, Lyft and Uber to name a few), Zoom is profitable and still growing sales fast.
Global markets check
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are lower ahead of the long weekend. Markets will be closed on Good Friday.
- European markets opened mostly lower, following a negative trading session in Asia.
- The Dow closed flat on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq shed 0.1%.
Here's what investors are watching for today:
Unilever's vegan success
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Unilever (UL) stock was up more than 2% in London after posting stronger-than-expected first quarter sales growth on Thursday.
The owner of brands like Ben and Jerry's and Dove said sales were particularly strong in Asia.
Unilever also highlighted rising demand for healthier and niche food options — such as its new vegan Magnum ice cream.
"Our actions to modernize our portfolio to meet the trends towards authentic, organic and natural, healthy and on-the-go products are working," the company said in a statement.
Analysts have some concerns over the large proportion of revenue growth that came from price increases, rather than sales improvements.
Rival Nestle (NSRGF) also reported stronger-than-expected sales growth on Thursday. Its stock opened 1% higher.