Shares of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) stocks are slipping in premarket following a report that the US Department of Justice is unlikely to allow the companies' proposed $26 billion merger to go forward.

Following the Wall Street Journal report Tuesday, both Sprint's and T-Mobile's stocks tumbled. Here's where they stand right now:

Sprint is currently down 5% — clawing back some of its losses.

— clawing back some of its losses. T-Mobile held steady at 4%.