By CNN Business
less than 1 min ago7:07 a.m. ET, April 17, 2019
less than 1 min ago

Netflix's stock is down 1%. That's a reasonable reaction to its earnings guidance

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Netflix (NFLX) reported in yesterday's earnings that it beat analysts' expectations in subscriber numbers and revenue, but the stock is falling in premarket trading.

Here's why according to our Paul R. La Monica:

  • The stock is up more than 30% for the year.
18 min ago

Sprint and T-Mobile shares decline after potential merger trouble

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Shares of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) stocks are slipping in premarket following a report that the US Department of Justice is unlikely to allow the companies' proposed $26 billion merger to go forward.

Following the Wall Street Journal report Tuesday, both Sprint's and T-Mobile's stocks tumbled. Here's where they stand right now:

  • Sprint is currently down 5% — clawing back some of its losses.
  • T-Mobile held steady at 4%.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere punched back at the story on Twitter, posting that the "premise of this story, as summarized in the first paragraph, is simply untrue."

13 min ago

Qualcomm shares spike after Apple settlement

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Chip maker Qualcomm (QCOMclosed 23% higher on Tuesday, after it announced it reached a settlement and license agreement with Apple (AAPL) over patents.

The stock extended its gains in premarket trading: It's up another 5%.

The two companies will still work together. Apple and Qualcomm announced a new six-year license contract, with the option to add two more years. It also announced a multi-year chipset supply agreement.

Intel (INTC) shares are up 4% in premarket trading after it announced it will stop making 5G chips for smartphones. Apple used Intel chips in their iPhone XS line, but faced a shaky future with the company because of today's Qualcomm deal.

21 min ago

Pepsi pops on good chip sales

From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) rose about 2% before trading hours on Wednesday after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.

The beverage company Frito-Lay business was particularly successful in North America. Organic sales of Frito-Lay, which includes Cheetos, Lay's, Doritos, Sun Chips, Fritos and more, grew 6% in the most recent quarter, PepsiCo said. The company's North American beverage business also performed well, with 2.5% growth in organic sales.

Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo CEO since October, said he is "pleased" with the results, noting that "Frito-Lay North America ... delivered particularly strong operating performance."

Overall, net revenue grew 2.6% to $12.9 billion in the first quarter, a result that Laguarta said was negatively affected by foreign exchange rates. He added that organic growth for the quarter was over 5%.

21 min ago

China's economy is showing renewed signs of life

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

China's economy grew slightly more than expected in the first quarter of 2019, official data showed Wednesday.

It expanded by 6.4% compared to a year ago, beating economists' forecasts of 6.3%.

The big picture is that policy stimulus is clearly working and should help to shore up China's economy in the coming quarters," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, Senior China Economist at Capital Economics.