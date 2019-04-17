American Airlines still doesn't know how much the 737 Max grounding will cost it

The grounding of American Airlines' Boeing 737 Max planes has forced the airline to cancel flights into mid-August. But the impact that has on its bottom line remains unclear.

This is what American Airlines (AAL) said in a new regulatory filing:

The financial costs of this disruption cannot be forecasted at this time and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the period of time the aircraft are unavailable and the circumstances of any reintroduction of the aircraft to service."

The stock is up nearly 2% in premarket trading.