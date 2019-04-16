Stocks held their modest gains halfway through Tuesday’s trading day.

The Dow is up 0.2%

is up 0.2% The S&P 500 is up 0.1%

is up 0.1% The Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and earlier rose above 8,000 for the first time in six months

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the best performing stock in the Dow today, is up 1.9% after beating expectations for its first quarter results.

The Dow's biggest loser? Shares of United Health Group (UNH), which also beat estimates and raised its 2019 forecast, are down 3.3%.

Insurance provider Progressive (PGR) led gainers in the S&P, climbing 6.6%, after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.