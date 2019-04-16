What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Stocks hold earnings-fueled gains at midday
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Stocks held their modest gains halfway through Tuesday’s trading day.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the best performing stock in the Dow today, is up 1.9% after beating expectations for its first quarter results.
The Dow's biggest loser? Shares of United Health Group (UNH), which also beat estimates and raised its 2019 forecast, are down 3.3%.
Insurance provider Progressive (PGR) led gainers in the S&P, climbing 6.6%, after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.
Nasdaq tops 8,000 for the first time since October
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
The Nasdaq rose above 8,000 points for the first time in six months on Tuesday.
It was led higher by gains in technology and health care stocks.
At its high, the benchmark touched 8,018 points on Tuesday, its best level since October 2018. It hit its all-time intraday high of 8,133 in September.
Stocks edge higher at the open
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
US stocks kicked off Tuesday’s session off slightly higher as earnings remained in focus.
In notable corporate results of the day, Bank of America (BAC) beat earnings expectations for but reported flat revenues. Its shares were down 2.1%. Asset manager BlackRock (BLK) reported strong results, including an influx of cash into fixed income ETFs. BlackRock stock climbed 1.9%.
Elsewhere, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth (UNH) both beat expectations as well. Their shares were up 2.9% and 0.2%, respectively.
Caesars takes a bet with new CEO
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) has named a new CEO as it grows closer to a potential sale thats billionaire Carl Icahn has been pushing.
The resort company named Anthony Rodio to the top job. He currently holds the same role for Affinity Gaming, which owns several smaller casinos.
Rodio, who will also join Caesars board, replaces Mark Frissora. Rodio and Icahn previously worked together and Icahn has reportedly been looking to replace Frissora.
Icahn holds 18% of Caesars' shares and has recently remade its board. Shares are down nearly 2% in premarket trading.
Netflix's stock has been on a wild ride since its last earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Since it last reported earnings in late January, Netflix's (NFLX) stock had more ups-and-downs than one if its original series.
The stock has only grown 3% in the last three months:
The company has been dealing with increasing competition, including from Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL). Uncertainties about its user growth and its mounting debt have concerned investors.
Disney's highly anticipated announcement that it will soon enter the streaming wars has recently dented Netflix's stock: Shares are down roughly 5% since last Friday.
But, there's good news ahead of earnings: Shares are up nearly 2% Tuesday in early trading after a Deutsche Bank analyst said the service is becoming a "cultural necessity."
The stock is up 32% for the year.
Chinese stock rally raises hopes for China GDP report
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Asian markets rallied over night, boosted by some positive comments from the People's Bank of China, which said the Chinese economy "has shown healthy development and economic growth is resilient."
Local stocks took this as a reason to rally. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.4% on Tuesday and closed at its highest level since March last year.
The comments are framing expectations for first-quarter GDP data, due at 10 pm ET, or during the early hours of the Wednesday trading session in Asia. Consensus estimates are for 6.3% growth, down from 6.4% in the fourth quarter.
The health of China's economy is a bellwether for the broader global economy. And with worries about a slowdown of growth across the board, data from Beijing has been more in focus than ever.
A strong reading of GDP could lead to a risk rally across assets, including US stocks, on Wednesday.
BlackRock has $6.5 trillion in assets under management
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
The stock market may have roared back to life in the first quarter. But many investors are still flocking to the perceived safety of bonds.
Investment management giant BlackRock (BLK) reported strong earnings Tuesday morning, led by a surge of cash into fixed income ETFs. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a press release that a record $32 billion flowed into bond funds during the first quarter.
BlackRock, which owns the popular iShares family of ETFs, now has more than $6.5 trillion in assets under management. The company's AUM figure dipped below $6 trillion during the market panic of the fourth quarter.
Interestingly though, it appears that both average investors and large institutions are still skeptical of the rebound in stocks. While investors plowed cash into bond funds, BlackRock said that its equity funds reported outflows totaling more than $26 billion.
Lyft's stock has fallen 30% since its debut
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Lyft's shareholders are probably hoping for a U-turn on their investment. The stock has fallen nearly 30% since it going public just three weeks ago:
The company's market cap has lost $4.5 billion since it debut on the Nasdaq.
Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, previously said he expects "continued pressure" on Lyft's stock as Uber rolls out its filing.
Healthy earnings from health care stocks
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Two major health companies just reported earnings: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH).
They both had positive reports, per our Paul R. La Monica:
- Both of the companies' shares are up roughly 2% in premarket trading.