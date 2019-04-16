What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
BlackRock has $6.5 trillion in assets under management
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
The stock market may have roared back to life in the first quarter. But many investors are still flocking to the perceived safety of bonds.
Investment management giant BlackRock (BLK) reported strong earnings Tuesday morning, led by a surge of cash into fixed income ETFs. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a press release that a record $32 billion flowed into bond funds during the first quarter.
BlackRock, which owns the popular iShares family of ETFs, now has more than $6.5 trillion in assets under management. The company's AUM figure dipped below $6 trillion during the market panic of the fourth quarter.
Interestingly though, it appears that both average investors and large institutions are still skeptical of the rebound in stocks. While investors plowed cash into bond funds, BlackRock said that its equity funds reported outflows totaling more than $26 billion.
Healthy earnings from health care stocks
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Two major health companies just reported earnings: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH).
They both had positive reports, per our Paul R. La Monica:
- Both of the companies' shares are up roughly 2% in premarket trading.
Christine Romans: 'Resilience is still the word in stocks'
From CNN Business' Christine Romans
Resilience is still the word in stocks: After one of the best first quarters in years, April brings the major US averages close to record highs.
This year, the Nasdaq is up more than 20%, the S&P 500 up 15% and the Dow up 13%.
So far, the beginning of earnings season hasn’t changed the narrative: Profit growth turned negative in the first quarter but investors largely expect it.
The US economy is growing and the job market is strong. What are potential risks?
Rising gas prices or a breakdown in trade talks with China or a worsening trade situation between the US and its largest trading partner, the European Union.
President Trump has until May 18 to decide whether to slap tariffs up to 25% on European car imports.
Lyft's stock has fallen 30% since its debut
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Lyft's shareholders are probably hoping for a U-turn on their investment. The stock has fallen nearly 30% since it going public just three weeks ago.
The company's market cap has lost $4.5 billion since it debut on the Nasdaq.
Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, previously said he expects "continued pressure" on Lyft's stock as Uber rolls out its filing.
Bank of America beats expectations amid pain in trading unit
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Bank of America's (BAC) first quarter earnings beat analyst expectations at $0.70 per share, flat from the previous quarter but up year-over-year.
Revenue came in at $23 billion between January and March, flat both on the year and sequentially. It was the bank's 17th straight quarter of reducing operating leverage thanks to cost cutting.
Global markets was the only business unit logging a loss on both revenues and net income, which fell 13% and 26%, respectively.
BofA is planning to open 350 new financial centers in new and existing markets, said CEO Brian Moynihan in the company's press release. He also stressed the bank's commitment to raise its minimum wage to $20 by 2021 and to extend its environmental business initiative to $300 billion over the next 10 years.
BofA stock was down 0.2% in premarket trading.
Another big day for banks
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The reporting bonanza continues with Bank of America (BAC) and BlackRock (BLK) both set to report earnings before the open.
Investors are particularly nervous about bank results because of worries about the health of the global economy and the uncertainty around rising interest rates in the United States.
Goldman Sachs (GS) said Monday that its net income fell 20% during the first quarter compared with a year ago. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported solid results on Friday and Citigroup (C) posted profit that beat estimates.
Netflix reports earnings after the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Netflix (NFLX) is set to report earnings after the closing bell. Last quarter, the company announced that it would raise its monthly fees.
Investors will be looking for a response to Disney's new streaming service, which was announced last week and is set to debut in November. It will cost roughly half as much as a standard Netflix subscription.
Disney (DIS) isn't the only competition Netflix is facing: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia are all going big on streaming.
Shares in Netflix have risen 30% so far this year.
Boeing's impact on United's earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Investors will be looking for signs of how Boeing's 737 Max crisis has affected United Continental Holding (UAL) when it reports after the bell.
The parent of United Airlines said Monday it was canceling flights through "early July" because of the Boeing 737 Max grounding following two fatal crashes.
United doesn't have any Max 8 jets, the type of plane that was involved in both of the incidents. It does however have 14 Max 9s, which are a slightly longer version of the Max 8.
Shares in Boeing (BA) dropped 1.2% Monday following the announcement.