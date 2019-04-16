The stock market may have roared back to life in the first quarter. But many investors are still flocking to the perceived safety of bonds.

Investment management giant BlackRock (BLK) reported strong earnings Tuesday morning, led by a surge of cash into fixed income ETFs. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a press release that a record $32 billion flowed into bond funds during the first quarter.

BlackRock, which owns the popular iShares family of ETFs, now has more than $6.5 trillion in assets under management. The company's AUM figure dipped below $6 trillion during the market panic of the fourth quarter.

Interestingly though, it appears that both average investors and large institutions are still skeptical of the rebound in stocks. While investors plowed cash into bond funds, BlackRock said that its equity funds reported outflows totaling more than $26 billion.