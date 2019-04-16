What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Lyft's stock has fallen 30% since its debut
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Lyft's shareholders are probably hoping for a U-turn on their investment. The stock has fallen nearly 30% since it going public just three weeks ago.
The company's market cap has lost $4.5 billion since it debut on the Nasdaq.
Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, previously said he expects "continued pressure" on Lyft's stock as Uber rolls out its filing.
Bank of America beats expectations amid pain in trading unit
From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe
Bank of America's (BAC) first quarter earnings beat analyst expectations at $0.70 per share, flat from the previous quarter but up year-over-year.
Revenue came in at $23 billion between January and March, flat both on the year and sequentially. It was the bank's 17th straight quarter of reducing operating leverage thanks to cost cutting.
Global markets was the only business unit logging a loss on both revenues and net income, which fell 13% and 26%, respectively.
BofA is planning to open 350 new financial centers in new and existing markets, said CEO Brian Moynihan in the company's press release. He also stressed the bank's commitment to raise its minimum wage to $20 by 2021 and to extend its environmental business initiative to $300 billion over the next 10 years.
BofA stock was down 0.2% in premarket trading.
Another big day for banks
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The reporting bonanza continues with Bank of America (BAC) and BlackRock (BLK) both set to report earnings before the open.
Investors are particularly nervous about bank results because of worries about the health of the global economy and the uncertainty around rising interest rates in the United States.
Goldman Sachs (GS) said Monday that its net income fell 20% during the first quarter compared with a year ago. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported solid results on Friday and Citigroup (C) posted profit that beat estimates.
Netflix reports earnings after the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Netflix (NFLX) is set to report earnings after the closing bell. Last quarter, the company announced that it would raise its monthly fees.
Investors will be looking for a response to Disney's new streaming service, which was announced last week and is set to debut in November. It will cost roughly half as much as a standard Netflix subscription.
Disney (DIS) isn't the only competition Netflix is facing: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia are all going big on streaming.
Shares in Netflix have risen 30% so far this year.
Boeing's impact on United's earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Investors will be looking for signs of how Boeing's 737 Max crisis has affected United Continental Holding (UAL) when it reports after the bell.
The parent of United Airlines said Monday it was canceling flights through "early July" because of the Boeing 737 Max grounding following two fatal crashes.
United doesn't have any Max 8 jets, the type of plane that was involved in both of the incidents. It does however have 14 Max 9s, which are a slightly longer version of the Max 8.
Shares in Boeing (BA) dropped 1.2% Monday following the announcement.