Lyft's stock has fallen 30% since its debut

Bank of America's (BAC) first quarter earnings beat analyst expectations at $0.70 per share, flat from the previous quarter but up year-over-year.

Revenue came in at $23 billion between January and March, flat both on the year and sequentially. It was the bank's 17th straight quarter of reducing operating leverage thanks to cost cutting.

Global markets was the only business unit logging a loss on both revenues and net income , which fell 13% and 26%, respectively.

BofA is planning to open 350 new financial centers in new and existing markets, said CEO Brian Moynihan in the company's press release. He also stressed the bank's commitment to raise its minimum wage to $20 by 2021 and to extend its environmental business initiative to $300 billion over the next 10 years.

BofA stock was down 0.2% in premarket trading.