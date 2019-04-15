American Airlines is extending flight cancellations into mid-August because of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max grounding.

American (AAL), the world's largest airline, decided to extend cancellations from early June through August 19, to help plan ahead for the busy summer travel season.

Here's what the airline's CEO and president said in a message Sunday:

Based upon our ongoing work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing, we are highly confident that the MAX will be recertified prior to this time. But by extending our cancellations through the summer, we can plan more reliably for the peak travel season."