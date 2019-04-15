Live TV
By CNN Business
less than 1 min ago6:38 AM ET, Mon April 15, 2019
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max 8 cancellations

From CNN Business' Victoria Cavaliere

American Airlines is extending flight cancellations into mid-August because of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max grounding.

American (AAL), the world's largest airline, decided to extend cancellations from early June through August 19, to help plan ahead for the busy summer travel season. 

Here's what the airline's CEO and president said in a message Sunday:

Based upon our ongoing work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing, we are highly confident that the MAX will be recertified prior to this time. But by extending our cancellations through the summer, we can plan more reliably for the peak travel season."

American's and Boeing's stocks are slightly lower in premarket trading.

It's a big day for bank earnings

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C) and M&T Bank (MTB) will all report before the opening bell.

Goldman Sachs is under pressure to show that its trading arm withstood the tranquility in global financial markets that started 2019.

Meanwhile, investors will be nervously watching the consumer banks for signs that they're getting hurt by changes in US interest rates.