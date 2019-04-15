What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Best Buy names new CEO
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Best Buy (BBY) has named a new CEO.
The retailer's board of directors announced Corie Barry will assume the position and join its board in June. She was previously the company's chief financial and strategic transformation officer.
Best Buy's current CEO Hubert Joly will become the executive chairman of the board, a newly created position.
"These changes reflect the Board’s ongoing succession planning process and are designed to provide leadership continuity as the company continues to execute its strategic growth initiatives," Best Buy said in a release.
Best Buy has poured money into making its stores into a destination for shoppers and vendors like Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) as part of Jolly's plan to future-proof it against online competition.
The stock is up 40% for the year. But it's slightly lower in premarket trading.
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max 8 cancellations
From CNN Business' Victoria Cavaliere
American Airlines is extending flight cancellations into mid-August because of the Boeing (BA) 737 Max grounding.
American (AAL), the world's largest airline, decided to extend cancellations from early June through August 19, to help plan ahead for the busy summer travel season.
Here's what the airline's CEO and president said in a message Sunday:
American's and Boeing's stocks are slightly lower in premarket trading.
It's a big day for bank earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C) and M&T Bank (MTB) will all report before the opening bell.
Goldman Sachs is under pressure to show that its trading arm withstood the tranquility in global financial markets that started 2019.
Meanwhile, investors will be nervously watching the consumer banks for signs that they're getting hurt by changes in US interest rates.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- European markets opened flat following a mixed trading session in Asia.
- Friday's US close: The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1%. The S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq gained 0.5%.