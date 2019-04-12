Uber on Thursday filed paperwork for an IPO that is likely to be one of the biggest public offerings ever for a technology company.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted to the company making "missteps" on its road to go public. The startup has faced a long list of scandals, including allegations of sexism and harassment.

The transportation company lost $1.8 billion in 2018, an unprecedented sum for a company about to go public.

Documents filed by Uber revealed that its revenue was up 42% in 2018 to $11.3 billion.