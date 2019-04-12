What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Disney shares rise after unveiling its new streaming service
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Investors are apparently excited Disney's new streaming service because the stock is up more than 3% in premarket trading.
Disney (DIS) yesterday unveiled Disney+, its long-awaited Netflix-killer:
- The service launches in November and will cost $6.99 per month.
- It will be loaded with hours of Disney-owned content including movies and TV shows from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.
- The company expects the service to attract as many as 90 million subscribers by 2024.
Rivals' shares are moving lower in premarket trading: Netflix (NFLX) is down more 1%, CNN and DirecTV Now-owner AT&T (T) is flat as is Amazon (AMZN).
Big news for Tesla customers
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Tesla (TSLA) just made several changes to its model offerings and pricing.
- The carmaker said that all of its vehicles will now come with autopilot as standard. It said the feature would be included for less than the prior cost of the autopilot option.
- It will stop selling its cheapest Model 3 online.
- It also said it would start leasing the Model 3 — but the cars must be returned at the end of the lease for use in a Tesla ride-hailing network.
ICYMI: The company endured a tough 2018 after months of manufacturing hangups and delays in rolling out the Model 3. But it surprised investors by posting back-to-back quarterly profits at the end of last year.
Shares are up more than 1% in premarket trading.
Uber's historic IPO
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Uber on Thursday filed paperwork for an IPO that is likely to be one of the biggest public offerings ever for a technology company.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted to the company making "missteps" on its road to go public. The startup has faced a long list of scandals, including allegations of sexism and harassment.
The transportation company lost $1.8 billion in 2018, an unprecedented sum for a company about to go public.
Documents filed by Uber revealed that its revenue was up 42% in 2018 to $11.3 billion.
In its fourth quarter, Uber had 3.9 million drivers on its platform and users took 1.5 billion trips.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European and Asian markets were mostly lower.
- Thursday's US close: The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.1%. The S&P 500 closed flat and the Nasdaq ended down 0.2%.
Here's what investors are watching:
- 🏦Big bank earnings today. Stay tuned here for live updates.
- 🇨🇳Chinese trade data for March published today. While exports were stronger than anticipated, imports came bellow expectations and the outlook for exports remains gloomy.