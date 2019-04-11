What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Rite Aid is splitting its stock to avoid being delisted
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Rite Aid's (RAD) board has approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-20 to keep the struggling company from being delisted on the New York Stock Exchange.
The split was approved at a March 21 meeting and stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted bases on the NYSE on April 22.
"Once effective, the reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 1.08 billion to approximately 54 million," it said in a filing.
The stock is down 5% in premarket trading, which is roughly $0.03 per share.
Tesla shares slide after it reportedly halts battery plant expansion
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tesla (TSLA) and its partner Panasonic (PCRFY) have reportedly halted their plans to build the world's largest electronic vehicle battery plant.
The stoppage is because of financial problems, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.
Panasonic is one of the world's biggest producers for the batteries that power Tesla's green fleet. "These companies are shifting their strategy reflects the EV industry's thin profits," Nikkei said.
The report has sent Tesla's shares down more than 4% in premarket trading.
Uber readies its massive IPO
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Uber is expected to file paperwork as soon as Thursday in what is likely to be one of the biggest public offerings ever for a technology company.
The IPO caps off Uber's rapid and very public effort to overhaul its internal culture and move past a long list of scandals that upended the company.
Uber is still facing problems: The company lost $1.8 billion in 2018, an unprecedented sum for a company about to go public.
Lyft (LYFT), its chief US rival, gained market share amid Uber's stumbles.
But Lyft shares dropped almost 11% on Wednesday following media reports about the Uber IPO and are now trading more than 16% below their IPO price.
Disney's streaming service could be unveiled today
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Investors are about to learn a lot more about Disney's (DIS) new streaming product.
The entertainment giant is expected to show off its Disney+ streaming service during its investors day on Thursday.
It's Disney's answer to the challenge posed by Netflix (NFLX) as well as tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL).
Buying Fox (FOX) will help Disney meet the threat. The deal strengthened what was already the entertainment industry's most enviable array of brands, with Fox's National Geographic among the announced Disney+ elements.
Brexit hits another delay
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The European Union has granted Britain a six-month delay to Brexit with an option to leave earlier if the UK parliament can agree an exit deal.
The British pound was flat on Thursday, as the news of the delay did not come as a major surprise.
Businesses and investors will be relieved that the United Kingdom has, for now, avoided crashing out of the European Union without a deal. But the delay will prolong the uncertainty that has already damaged the UK economy.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
🇺🇸 US stock futures are slightly up.
🇪🇺European markets opened mixed.
🌏Asia had a downbeat trading session.
Wednesday's US close: The Dow Jones industrial average closed flat. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%. Markets largely shrugged off minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting.