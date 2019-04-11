Rite Aid's (RAD) board has approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-20 to keep the struggling company from being delisted on the New York Stock Exchange.

The split was approved at a March 21 meeting and stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted bases on the NYSE on April 22.

"Once effective, the reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 1.08 billion to approximately 54 million," it said in a filing.

The stock is down 5% in premarket trading, which is roughly $0.03 per share.