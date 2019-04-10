Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

What's moving markets today

By CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago7:47 a.m. ET, April 10, 2019
less than 1 min ago

JetBlue shares jump over rumored new service to Europe

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Is JetBlue (JBLU) finally announcing service across the Atlantic?

The airline is holding an all-hands meeting this afternoon peppered with hints that it could launch flights to London, and potentially other European cities, from its New York and Boston hubs.

JetBlue has previously confirmed it was researching new European service.

The company's shares soared nearly 4% higher in premarket trading following a report speculating the new service is going to be announced later today.

21 min ago

Christine Romans: Stocks are showing 'early resilience'

From CNN Business' Christine Romans

For today, stocks are showing early resilience. Yesterday’s declines were pretty shallow – not even 1 percent losses for the major averages -- but that was enough to break an impressive win streak for the S&P 500.

What's happening today:

  • Inflation data comes later this morning: The minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting and individual corporate earnings are set to be released.
  • Industrial stocks are being watched for signs of angst over renewed trade tensions between the United States and the European Union. A new tariff threat from the United States to European aircraft and parts, wine and cheese rankled Brussels, and a deadline for potential 25% tariffs on European cars looms in just over a month.
  • Also in the mix today, slowing global growth expectations. The IMF trimmed its forecast for this year, but said growth will pick up again in coming quarters unless trade policy misfires.
1 hr 23 min ago

What to expect from Delta earnings

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Delta (DAL) is set to report its results before the opening bell.

The airline has already said its first quarter earnings will be better than expected thanks to fuel costs rising at a less dramatic pace than it had originally anticipated.

Delta has an advantage compared to many other US carriers — it does not have any Boeing 737 Max jets, which has allowed it to avoid headaches associated with the aircraft's grounding.

Rival American Airlines (AALcut its revenue forecast due to the grounding of the aircraft on Tuesday, and its stock dropped 2% as a result.

30 min ago

Checking in on global markets

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Central banks are in focus:

  • 🇪🇺The European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on interest rates at 7:45 a.m. ET, and hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • 🔍At 2:00 p.m. ET, the US Federal Reserve will release minutes from its March meeting. The Fed held rates steady, lowered its economic forecasts and signaled that no further rate hikes are coming this year.
1 hr 25 min ago

Uber reportedly aims to sell $10 billion worth of stock in IPO

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Uber is aiming to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in its initial public offering, according to Reuters.

An IPO of that size would be one of the biggest in tech history. The company could make registration documents connected to the sale available Thursday.

The news agency reported that Uber was targeting a valuation of up to $100 billion. Uber declined to comment on the report.