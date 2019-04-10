Is JetBlue (JBLU) finally announcing service across the Atlantic?

The airline is holding an all-hands meeting this afternoon peppered with hints that it could launch flights to London, and potentially other European cities, from its New York and Boston hubs.

JetBlue has previously confirmed it was researching new European service.

The company's shares soared nearly 4% higher in premarket trading following a report speculating the new service is going to be announced later today.