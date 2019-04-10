What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
What to expect from Delta earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Delta (DAL) is set to report its results before the opening bell.
The airline has already said its first quarter earnings will be better than expected thanks to fuel costs rising at a less dramatic pace than it had originally anticipated.
Delta has an advantage compared to many other US carriers — it does not have any Boeing 737 Max jets, which has allowed it to avoid headaches associated with the aircraft's grounding.
Rival American Airlines (AAL) cut its revenue forecast due to the grounding of the aircraft on Tuesday, and its stock dropped 2% as a result.
Checking in on global markets
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European markets opened mostly up, following a mixed trading session in Asia.
- Tuesday's close: The Dow slipped 0.7%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both dropped by 0.6%.
Central banks are in focus:
- 🇪🇺The European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on interest rates at 7:45 a.m. ET, and hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- 🔍At 2:00 p.m. ET, the US Federal Reserve will release minutes from its March meeting. The Fed held rates steady, lowered its economic forecasts and signaled that no further rate hikes are coming this year.
Uber reportedly aims to sell $10 billion worth of stock in IPO
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Uber is aiming to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in its initial public offering, according to Reuters.
An IPO of that size would be one of the biggest in tech history. The company could make registration documents connected to the sale available Thursday.
The news agency reported that Uber was targeting a valuation of up to $100 billion. Uber declined to comment on the report.