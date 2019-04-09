American Airlines (AAL) is cutting its first quarter revenue guidance because of the continued grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet and the government shutdown.

The airline forecasts that its total expected revenue per seat mile will be flat to 1% year-over-year, compared to flat to 2% in its previous guidance .

This change is due primarily to the impact of the government shutdown, the grounding of the company’s MAX fleet, and the removal from service of the 14 737-800 aircraft," the airline said in a government filing

American removed some of its Boeing (BA) 737-800 aircraft to fix problems with the overhead bins.

The stock is down nearly 3% in early trading.