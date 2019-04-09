Boeing (BA) is set to report the number of planes it delivered during the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company didn't deliver any of its bestselling 737 Max planes in the last two weeks of the quarte r. It halted those deliveries after two of the aircraft crashed in less then six months.

Investors will be waiting to see if Boeing forecasts the costs of the grounding and halt of deliveries. The stock is unchanged in premarket trading .

Boeing doesn't normally give any dollar figures as part of its deliveries report. The company is scheduled to report first quarter results on April 24, and then meet with shareholders April 29.