Levi's reports its first earnings since going public
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- Levi's (LEVI) reports its first quarterly earnings after the bell Tuesday since going public.
- The denim maker made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange less than three weeks ago after a 34-year absence.
- Shares soared 30% on the first day of trading and has remained steady since then.
US threatens tariffs on $11 billion of European goods over Airbus subsidies
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasova
- The United States is threatening tariffs on $11 billion worth of European goods, a move that could escalate tensions between the trade partners.
- The United States Trade Representative has proposed levies on hundreds of EU exports in retaliation for subsidies allegedly provided to European aircraft maker Airbus (EADSF).
- The tariffs would hit EU products ranging from aircraft and their components to wine, cheese and frozen fish.
Boeing is about to reveal just how much the 737 Max crisis hurt its business
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Boeing (BA) is set to report the number of planes it delivered during the first quarter on Tuesday.
The company didn't deliver any of its bestselling 737 Max planes in the last two weeks of the quarter. It halted those deliveries after two of the aircraft crashed in less then six months.
Investors will be waiting to see if Boeing forecasts the costs of the grounding and halt of deliveries. The stock is unchanged in premarket trading.
Boeing doesn't normally give any dollar figures as part of its deliveries report. The company is scheduled to report first quarter results on April 24, and then meet with shareholders April 29.
Checking in on markets
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
🇺🇸US stock futures are flat.
🇪🇺European markets opened mixed.
🌏Stocks in Asia also struggled to find direction.
