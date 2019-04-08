What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Oil prices spike
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Oil prices spiked to their highest level in five months on Monday.
US crude futures advanced 0.4% to trade at $63.30 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also rose 0.4% to $70.60 per barrel.
Crude prices have been boosted by continuing production cuts by OPEC and its allies, US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, as well as easing worries about weaker global trade.
A worsening security situation in Libya has also sparked concerns that supply from the major oil producer could be disrupted.
Jasper Lawler, a broker and head of research at the London Capital Group, said:
Global markets check

- US stock futures are pointing lower.
- European markets opened down, following a mixed trading session in Asia.
- The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.2% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, rising for the seventh trading session in a row. The Nasdaq jumped 0.6%.
Here's what investors are looking at:
- 🚘 Nissan (NSANF) shareholders have voted to remove Carlos Ghosn from his role as a director, the last title the carmaker's former chief held at the company. The shareholders' meeting in Tokyo picked Renault (RNLSY) chairman Jean-Dominique Senard to take Ghosn's position on the Nissan board.
- 🇩🇪 German exports slumped more than expected in February, increasing worries about the health of Europe's biggest economy.
Warren Buffett's tip

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has urged Wells Fargo (WFC) to look outside Wall Street for a new chief executive.
Buffett, the largest shareholder in the battered US bank, told the Financial Times that the new CEO "probably shouldn't come from JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs."
Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan stepped down suddenly last month. Sloan said his decision to relinquish control of Wells Fargo could help the bank overcome a litany of scandals.
The bank's board has pledged to find an outsider to replace Sloan, who will retire at the end of June.