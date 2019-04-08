Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

What's moving markets today

By CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago6:08 AM ET, Mon April 8, 2019
18 min ago

Oil prices spike

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Oil prices spiked to their highest level in five months on Monday.

US crude futures advanced 0.4% to trade at $63.30 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also rose 0.4% to $70.60 per barrel.

Crude prices have been boosted by continuing production cuts by OPEC and its allies, US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, as well as easing worries about weaker global trade.

A worsening security situation in Libya has also sparked concerns that supply from the major oil producer could be disrupted.

Jasper Lawler, a broker and head of research at the London Capital Group, said:

The volatile nature of the situation means that the risk of fighting spreading towards the oil fields is increasing by the day.
18 min ago

Global markets check

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Here's what investors are looking at:

  • 🚘 Nissan (NSANF) shareholders have voted to remove Carlos Ghosn from his role as a director, the last title the carmaker's former chief held at the company. The shareholders' meeting in Tokyo picked Renault (RNLSY) chairman Jean-Dominique Senard to take Ghosn's position on the Nissan board.
  • 🇩🇪 German exports slumped more than expected in February, increasing worries about the health of Europe's biggest economy.
18 min ago

Warren Buffett's tip 

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has urged Wells Fargo (WFC) to look outside Wall Street for a new chief executive.

Buffett, the largest shareholder in the battered US bank, told the Financial Times that the new CEO "probably shouldn't come from JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs."

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan stepped down suddenly last month. Sloan said his decision to relinquish control of Wells Fargo could help the bank overcome a litany of scandals.

The bank's board has pledged to find an outsider to replace Sloan, who will retire at the end of June.