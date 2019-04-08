GE's terrible day — illustrated in one chart

The S&P 500's seven-day winning streak is in jeopardy.

US stocks were under pressure early Monday afternoon.

The Dow declined 150 points, or 0.6%

declined 150 points, or 0.6% The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, on track to snap its longest winning streak since October 2017

fell 0.3%, on track to snap its longest winning streak since October 2017 And the Nasdaq dipped 0.2%

The Dow's losses were magnified by Boeing , which continues to grapple with a safety crisis. Boeing (BA) dropped 5% after announcing it will cut its 737 Max production pace.

General Electric (GE) tumbled 7%, leading the way lower in the S&P 500, after influential JPMorgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa, Jr. downgraded the stock in a 123-page report.

The energy sector (XLE) was the biggest winner Monday, buoyed by the red-hot crude market. US oil prices climbed nearly 2% to $64.20 a barrel. Schlumberger (SLB), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and Concho Resources (CXO) rose sharply.