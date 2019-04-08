What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
GE's terrible day — illustrated in one chart
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
General Electric (GE) shares are down 8% after a JPMorgan analyst downgraded the stock earlier Monday:
- The stock is still up nearly 30% for the year.
Dow slides 150 points, led lower by slumping Boeing
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
The S&P 500's seven-day winning streak is in jeopardy.
US stocks were under pressure early Monday afternoon.
- The Dow declined 150 points, or 0.6%
- The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, on track to snap its longest winning streak since October 2017
- And the Nasdaq dipped 0.2%
The Dow's losses were magnified by Boeing, which continues to grapple with a safety crisis. Boeing (BA) dropped 5% after announcing it will cut its 737 Max production pace.
General Electric (GE) tumbled 7%, leading the way lower in the S&P 500, after influential JPMorgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa, Jr. downgraded the stock in a 123-page report.
The energy sector (XLE) was the biggest winner Monday, buoyed by the red-hot crude market. US oil prices climbed nearly 2% to $64.20 a barrel. Schlumberger (SLB), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and Concho Resources (CXO) rose sharply.
Billionaire says wealth inequality is a 'national emergency'
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says capitalism needs to be "reformed" and that the nation's wealth inequality is a "national emergency."
"I think the American dream is lost," Dalio told CBS News' "60 Minutes" last night. Dalio, the chairman of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said the US economy is not "redistributing opportunity."
He added:
Dalio also supports the idea that taxes on billionaires be raised. He said the idea of cutting taxes on the very wealth promotes productivity "doesn't make any sense to me at all."
Sony surges after Third Point reportedly takes a stake
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Sony's (SNE) stock is surging 7% after Reuters reported that Daniel Loeb's hedge fund is building a stake in the electronics company.
It's unknown how much of a stake Loeb's Third Point has built in Sony. Sources told Reuters that the firm is "raising a dedicated investment vehicle, targeting between $500 million and $1 billion in capital, so it can buy more Sony shares."
Third Point did not immediately reply to CNN Business' request for comment.
GE stock slides 6% after downgrade
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of GE (GE) are sliding nearly 6% after JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa slashed the stock from a neutral to underweight and cut its price target to $5 from $6 per share.
"We believe many investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE, while overestimating the value of small positives," Tusa wrote in a note to clients.
GE CEO Larry Culp warned a few weeks ago that the company is facing a tough year ahead.
"GE's challenges in 2019 are complex but clear," Culp said in a statement. "We are facing them head on as we execute our strategic priorities to improve our financial position and strengthen our businesses."
Dow falls 130 points at the open
From CNN Business' David Goldman
The Dow opened down 130 points, or 0.5%, dragged lower by Boeing. The airplane manufacturer said the 737 Max delays will be longer than initially expected.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell a more modest 0.2%.
Airline stocks were down across the board.
GE (GE) fell 6% after an JPMorgan analyst downgraded the company’s stock because investors are “underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE.”
Boeing and airline shares hurt by longer delays
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
News over the weekend that American Airlines is canceling flights through June because of the Boeing 737 Max's grounding sent shares of Boeing and some airlines lower.
Shares of Boeing (BA) fell 4%, while shares of American were down 1.5%. Shares of Southwest (LUV), which has more of the 737 Max planes than any other US airline, fell nearly 2%. It has already canceled flights into May and says it will continue to monitor the situation.
Shares of United Continental (UAL), the third US airline with the grounded planes in its fleet, were slightly lower.
The longer grounding by American is another sign that Boeing is going to take longer than originally hoped to find a fix to the automatic safety feature that is the focus of two fatal crashes in the last six months.
Pinterest IPO filing disappoints
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Pinterest has revealed more details about its upcoming IPO:
- The platform wants to sell its shares at between $15 and $17
- That values the company at nearly $12 billion, which is less than some recent private valuations of the company
- Pinterest announced in March it will list on the NYSE under the stock ticker "PINS"
Boeing stock slides after 737 production cut
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
In the first trading day after Boeing (BA) announced it's cutting its 737 Max production rate, Boeing's stock slid 4% in early trading.
Boeing's CEO said Friday it has "decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April" for the company's entire 737 production system, which includes more than just the Max line of jets.
Boeing is working to develop a software fix that will get the 371 grounded 737 Max jets back in the air following two crashes in less than six months.