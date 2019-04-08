Boeing stock slides after 737 production cut

In the first trading day after Boeing (BA) announced it's cutting its 737 Max production rate, Boeing's stock slid nearly 5% in premarket trading.

Boeing's CEO said Friday it has "decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April" for the company's entire 737 production system, which includes more than just the Max line of jets.

Boeing is working to develop a software fix that will get the 371 grounded 737 Max jets back in the air following two crashes in less than six months.