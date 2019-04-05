It's been a weird few months for US jobs. March could get us back to normal.

After reaching a stratospheric high and a dismal low so far in 2018, here's the question for Friday's March jobs report: Which version of the labor market is closer to reality, January's 311,000 jobs or February's 20,000?

Economists are expecting that it's somewhere in the middle.

Those polled by Refinitiv estimate that employers added 180,000 jobs last month, which would be only slightly below the average for the year.

They think the unemployment rate will remain steady at 3.8%, and that wages will again rise by 3.4% from the same time last year.